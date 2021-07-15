MLB Insider: Yankees Have 'Eyes' on Joey Gallo Ahead of Trade Deadline

With the MLB Trade Deadline approaching at the end of the month, the Yankees seem to be stuck in purgatory regarding which direction to go between being buyers or sellers.

The Bronx Bombers finished the first half of the season with a record of 46-43 and in fourth place in the AL East at eight games back.

However, the belief around the industry is that they are going to be active in making moves to improve their roster in an attempt to propel the team into the postseason.

One interesting name, who appears to be a perfect fit, is Texas Rangers left-handed hitting outfielder Joey Gallo. As Joel Sherman of The New York Post reported, the Yankees have "had eyes" on Gallo.

With the last-place Rangers destined to be sellers, New York would be wise to pursue Gallo, who shouldn’t cost too much given the fact that he is set to hit the free-agent market next year.

Gallo, who received the second All-Star selection of his career in 2021, is enduring a stellar season, slashing .239/.402/.502 with an .841 OPS, to go along with 24 home runs and 52 RBIs. His left-handed bat makes him a match made in heaven with the short porch at Yankee Stadium.

If Gallo is indeed available, the Yankees must pounce on him, which could once again solidify their lineup as a force in the American League.

