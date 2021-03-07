Yankees' Catching Coach Calls Prospect Austin Wells 'The Gold Standard'

TAMPA — A prospect can't receive a compliment much higher than this.

Former first-round pick Austin Wells, who has turned heads at Yankees camp this spring, was called "the gold standard" by New York's catching coach Tanner Swanson on Sunday.

"As soon as we acquired Austin, Aaron [Boone] did an outstanding job putting together content, a curriculum that could be delivered remotely and Austin really dove into that head first," Swanson said in a Zoom call before New York's 4-0 win over the Phillies. "I think he's seen tremendous strides since we acquired him and is a more than adequate defender. I think the ceiling remains really high and we've all been able to see what he can do offensively already here in the short stint."

Out of the University of Arizona, Wells was selected by the Yankees with the No. 28 overall pick in last year's draft. After the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Wells from playing his first professional season in 2020, the 21-year-old is focusing on taking his career one day at a time going forward.

"The best approach I've learned is taking it day by day and just really taking that step to where you're not looking too far in the future and not thinking too much into the past about what's happened or what should have been," Wells said earlier this spring. "Just taking the opportunities that come to me and just really taking advantage of those for sure."

Wells bounced a base hit up the middle in his first official at-bat of spring training one week ago against the Tigers. His manager Aaron Boone has already taken the time to praise Wells' abilities offensively.

"He can hit," Boone said. "We really like his swing and I think one of the things that stands out to me that I didn't necessarily know is how strong he is. He's as strong as anyone in camp."

Wells is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Yankees' No. 6 prospect with an estimated arrival to the big-league club in 2023.

