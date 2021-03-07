WATCH: Brett Gardner Launches Grand Slam For First Hit of Spring Training

TAMPA — A first hit of the spring doesn't get much better than this.

With the bases loaded in the second, Brett Gardner pounced on a hanging breaking ball from Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler, depositing it over the wall in right field at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The grand slam gave the Yankees an early 4-0 lead over Philadelphia.

Gardner, 37, started the spring going 0-for-3 through his first two games. This is set to be Gardner's 14th season with the Yankees after the outfielder re-signed with New York in the offseason.

According to Statcast, Gardner's home run traveled 347 feet and flew off the lefty's bat at 96.7 mph.

The bottom of the order set the table for Gardner as Gary Sánchez and Miguel Andújar ripped back-to-back singles to right field to load the bases.

Gardner is projected to fill one of New York's bench spots after Clint Frazier was named the Yankees' starting left fielder by manager Aaron Boone. Gardner, the longest-tenured player on this roster, can provide some outfield depth, swinging from the left side while holding it down defensively as needed.

