Aaron Hicks May Need Surgery on Torn Sheath in Left Wrist

Earlier in the week, the Yankees were feeling optimistic about Aaron Hicks' sore left wrist, sending him for an MRI just to be safe.

As it turns out, the imaging revealed a tear in the sheath that holds the tendon in place in Hicks' wrist.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained on Friday afternoon that Hicks began taking some medicine for his wrist on Thursday, medication that could potentially allow the center fielder to play as early as this weekend.

Depending on how Hicks' body responds to the medicine, however, this could turn into a situation where the switch-hitter would land on the injured list and potentially miss an extended period of time.

"We'll see how he responds today and in the next couple of days to the medicine," Boone said. "Sometimes that works, and it kind of declares itself at that point. But surgery could be on the table at some point as well. But we won't know that for a couple days."

Boone explained that Hicks will periodically feel soreness in his wrist, a sign that this injury could be something that's been years in the making.

Just as Hicks was starting to turn his season around—after an ice-cold start at the plate—the outfielder finds himself in a fluid situation with no precise timetable as to when he can take the field again.

Asked how long Hicks would be out if New York needed to resort to left wrist surgery, Boone paused.

"A while," he said.

Hicks is hitting .194 (21-for-108) over 32 games this season. In his last 10 games, however, he's been heating up, posting a .345/.444/.517 slash line with three multi-hit games and six RBI.

