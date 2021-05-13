Yankees' Aaron Hicks Held Out of Lineup With Left Wrist Soreness

Center fielder Aaron Hicks was kept out of the Yankees' starting lineup on Thursday night due to soreness in his left wrist, manager Aaron Boone revealed before the game.

Hicks has been battling a right shin injury over the last several days after fouling a ball off the inside of his leg over the weekend.

Boone said that Hicks' wrist had been acting up over the past few days as well. The outfielder received an X-ray and MRI on Thursday morning, but the results of those images haven't reached the team yet.

"He got some images taken of that today just to be safe and to see what we're dealing with," Boone said in the afternoon. "His strength is good and we're hoping it's not a big deal, but his wrist is bothering him a little bit the last couple days."

On Wednesday night, Hicks delivered a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning. That run proved to be the difference in a 1-0 victory over the Rays at Tropicana Field.

Hicks was off to a slow start the season, hitting .139 through his first 22 games. Over his last 10 games, however, Hicks is batting .345/.444/.517, quietly turning his season around.

Speaking about New York's COVID-19 outbreak, general manager Brian Cashman said there's "optimism" surrounding Hicks' wrist. Boone reiterated that he doesn't expect the injury to be anything serious.

"Last night after the game, I knew he was dealing with some soreness in there," Boone explained. "I think it's just been bugging him a little bit these last couple of days. So hopefully it's not something that's too serious, but enough to give him tonight off."

