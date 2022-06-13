Yankees' Clarke Schmidt Using Opportunity in Bullpen to Further His Development

Schmidt has a 3.26 ERA over 11 appearances with the Yankees this season, pitching out of relief for the first time in his career.

NEW YORK — Clarke Schmidt has been a starting pitcher for the vast majority of his baseball career, projecting to be a piece of the Yankees' starting rotation for years to come.

This season, however, the right-hander has been relegated to New York's bullpen, pitching in a variety of situations strictly in relief.

That might not be a direct step forward for Schmidt and his goals as a starter at the big-league level, but he's making the most of his opportunity, still finding ways to grow in his new role.

"The amount of development I've had just being up here and throwing these innings, high-stress innings, and being in big moments, you just learn so much," Schmidt told Inside The Pinstripes during this weekend's series against the Cubs. "I think you see it a lot across the league where guys come up as starters, they get their opportunity in the bullpen and then maybe the next year or whatever the case may be, they get that starting opportunity."

Schmidt's first few tastes of big-league action, in 2020 and 2021, came as a starter. After making two relief appearances in the pandemic-shortened season, the organizations top pitching prospect started New York's regular season finale against the Marlins. The following year, Schmidt made a start against the Mets at Citi Field, one of two appearances in a Yankees uniform.

In 2022, Schmidt has pitched 11 times and every single appearance has been out of the bullpen. Sometimes he's been a long reliever, taking the ball as early as the second inning, pitching as many as 3.1 frames. Other times, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has summoned Schmidt in high-leverage spots, even in extra innings.

"I think everybody kind of knows that that's where hopefully my future is, where I'll be starting. But who's to say I can't contribute and help this team out this year in the 'pen if that's what's needed," Schmidt added. "Obviously, it's been what's needed so far."

On Friday night, Schmidt had one of his best, and most dramatic, outings of the year. Unfazed by the automatic runner looming on second base, the right-hander kept the score tied with scoreless innings in the 10th and 11th against the Cubs. New York ended up winning on a walk-off base hit in the 13th.

Factor in that clutch performance and Schmidt now has a 3.26 ERA in 19.2 innings pitched this season. He has a 3-2 record, striking out 15 batters while allowing just 12 hits in those 11 outings.

In extra innings, Schmidt has yet to allow an earned run, with opponents going 0-for-14 against him across 5.1 frames.

Asked what he enjoys most about pitching in those high-leverage, high-stress situations, something he wasn't accustomed to leading up to this season, Schmidt said he loves being out there with the game on the line.

"I love those moments, it's so much fun out there," he explained. "I try not to build the moment up too much. I know it's a high-stress environment, but I'm so lucky to be able to play this game. And for me, I'm more so having fun than I am anything else. So it's almost calming when you're out there in those moments to know that the game is potentially in your hands and can be won or lost on one pitch."

Schmidt is learning off the field as well. The 26-year-old opened up about his ability to pick the brains of some of the league's best, from ace Gerrit Cole to his catch partner Clay Holmes, a fellow sinkerballer that's allowed only one earned run all season long.

You can't have those conversations and grow accustomed to the big-league lifestyle while down in Triple-A.

"We have so many veterans, so many talented veterans too, guys that have had a lot of success in the league," Schmidt said. "So you just learn so much and develop so much and that's really where I'm honing in on. I make the most of my outings and make sure when my name is called, I go out there and do my job. Then learn off it, build off of it and move on to the next one."

Boone believes Schmidt's presence at this level—regardless of when he takes the mound—will aid him in his evolution as a starter. At least that's the plan, something that's working so far.

"I think anytime you find yourself in big situations at this level and in winning situations on a winning team, I think that experience is huge," Boone said. "Obviously we want him to start and have those opportunities to start and feel like he has a chance to be really good starter in this league, but at this present time, this is the role that's carved out for him and I think he's doing a really good job with it."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.