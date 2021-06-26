MLB Insider Says Yankees Should Trade For This 'Difference-Maker' at Deadline

With the Trade Deadline just over one month away, we may begin to see a flurry of moves over the next several weeks across the league.

When it comes to the Yankees, and which players they could be targeting before the Deadline, this MLB insider believes one outfielder would be a "difference-maker" in New York's starting lineup.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently published an article highlighting 75 possible trade candidates, listing several assets at each position that could be on the move before July 30. The third-most talented center fielder, in Bowden's eyes, is Starling Marte and the former general manager believes the likelihood of Marte being traded is high.

Could the Yankees be his destination? Here's an excerpt on Marte from Bowden's in-depth piece this week.

Marte would like to sign a long-term contract with the Marlins. However, it doesn’t appear the feeling is mutual because Miami has yet to offer him an extension. The 32-year-old will be among the most pursued “rentals” at the trade deadline, and if the Marlins falter, I expect them to trade the impending free agent. Marte remains an elite major leaguer who plays above-average defense in center and left field. He still has at least 20-home run and 20-stolen base ability. I think he’d be a difference-maker in the lineup for the Yankees or Red Sox.

Marte isn't a left-handed hitter, but a speedy and skillful defender in center field—a player with some serious pop at the plate—would fit right in with New York.

Entering play on Saturday, the Marlins are sitting in last place in the National League East, nine games out of first place. If Miami elects to sell at the Deadline, Marte would be one of their most valuable assets to dangle in front of other teams, seeking to recoup some talent in return.

Marte would arguably be worth the investment for the Yankees after Aaron Hicks' season-ending injury turned Brett Gardner into the starting center fielder. With Hicks out, and Gardner stepping up from his fourth-outfielder role, manager Aaron Boone has been forced to give Aaron Judge some starts in center field in an attempt to keep everyone healthy and get some production out of the position.

This would allow Judge to settle back to his routine exclusively in right field, providing another dangerous bat to make the starting lineup even more potent. Marte is a two-time Gold Glove Award winner in center field and consistent on both sides of the ball, posting a .288 batting average over 10 seasons in the big leagues (with a 162-game average of 40 stolen bases per year).

It's worth noting that the other names Bowden listed in center field have also been connected to the Yankees this season. In fact, it was Bowden (among others) that already listed Ketel Marte of the Diamondbacks and Cedric Mullins of the Orioles as outfielders the Yankees should pursue before the Deadline.

