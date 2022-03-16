Yankees' DJ LeMahieu Is Embracing Utility Role, Ready to Play All Over Infield

LeMahieu said Wednesday that he's preparing to play several positions on the infield this season.

TAMPA — DJ LeMahieu says he would have no problem settling into a versatile role in 2022, playing all over the infield once the regular season begins.

In fact, he gets a kick out of working as a utility man.

"Absolutely, I enjoy it," he said Wednesday morning.

With the way New York's roster looks at this point in spring training, LeMahieu doesn't necessarily factor into the starting lineup.

Newly-acquired infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is poised to take over as the Yankees' everyday shortstop while Gleyber Torres shifts over to second base. That leaves Josh Donaldson at third and Anthony Rizzo—who was re-signed by the club Tuesday night—at first.

LeMahieu was signed initially to play all over the diamond, but has manned second base, his primary position, the most often. After all, that's the spot where he won three Gold Glove Awards while playing for the Rockies earlier in his career.

The 33-year-old made it clear, however, that he's ready for any position this year.

"I'm probably most comfortable at second, but the way our team is constructed right now, this kind of takes a backseat."

Similar to the situation at first, with Luke Voit blocked by a left-handed bat and superior defender, perhaps the Yankees will try to move Torres in a trade, freeing up second base for LeMahieu to start exclusively. A double play duo of LeMahieu and Kiner-Falefa would be a step up defensively, at least on paper.

With the injuries the Yankees have experienced over the last several years, however, it doesn't hurt to have depth as well.

While last year was a down season for LeMahieu's standards on offense—he posted a .268/.349/.362 slash line with 10 homers in 150 games—his bat still belongs in the lineup each day. LeMahieu won his second career batting title in 2020, finishing in the top four in the race for the American League Most Valuable Player Award in each of his first two seasons in pinstripes.

Asked where he sees LeMahieu playing this year earlier in the week, manager Aaron Boone said "everywhere."

"DJ will play first, he'll play second, he'll play third," Boone explained. "The way I look at it as we're sitting here right now, we're looking at eight impact players for seven spots, which hopefully that continues to exist. That means everyone's healthy and contributing."

