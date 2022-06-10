Yankees' Domingo Germán Ready For Rehab Assignment

Germán has been on the 60-day injured list since March with right shoulder impingement syndrome.

MINNEAPOLIS — Domingo Germán is about to embark on a rehab assignment, taking one step closer to his season debut.

The right-hander has been sidelined with right shoulder impingement syndrome all season, slowing ramping up over the last several weeks.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed on Thursday afternoon—before New York's comeback win over the Twins—that Germán's next outing will likely come on a rehab assignment with one of the club's minor league affiliates. Germán threw multiple innings on Thursday as expected, per Boone.

"All reports are that he's in a pretty good place as far as just health wise throwing the ball, his work's been really good," Boone said. "So I think everyone's been really encouraged by what they've seen down there over the first couple of months in the season."

Asked what type of role Germán will play when he's eventually ready to return, the skipper said it'll depend. The right-hander has plenty of experience as a starter—winning 18 games in the rotation in 2019—but the Yankees might need him to pitch out of the bullpen when he's healthy.

"He's a really good pitcher. So we'll see," Boone explained. "Obviously he's capable of starting but could also be a guy that could really be a weapon for us out of the 'pen, too. So first things first, let's get him on a rehab assignment, get him built up and continuing the process to get him back to us."

New York's rotation is the one part of their roster that hasn't been touched with any injuries or adversity yet this season. Even after three clunkers during the club's series in Minnesota, Yankees starters still have a 2.89 ERA this year, the second-best mark in baseball.

"We'll do right by him," Boone added. "Where are we as a team two weeks from now, four weeks from now, a month from now? Those things all factor in."

Germán posted a 4.58 ERA over 22 appearances last season, making 18 starts. He missed two months toward the end of the year with right shoulder inflammation, That shoulder injury is connected to the one that landed him on the 60-day injured list this March.

