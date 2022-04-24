Yankees Increase Security at Yankee Stadium After Incident With Guardians

Fans in the Bronx threw beer cans and water bottles onto the field of play as Saturday's game against the Guardians ended.

NEW YORK — The Yankees are taking precautionary measures on Sunday afternoon to prevent another incident with fans and members of the Guardians at Yankee Stadium.

After a slew of fans threw beer cans and other objects onto the field, toward Cleveland's outfielders as Saturday's game came to an end, the Yankees will have extra security at the ballpark on Sunday, a team spokesman revealed.

Trash flew in from the bleachers in right field as the Yankees celebrated a walk-off victory, sparking a chaotic and scary altercation. Minutes earlier, over in left field, Guardians outfielder Myles Straw climbed the fence to confront a heckler in the stands.

After the game, Straw and fellow outfielder Oscar Mercado revealed that certain Yankees fans were celebrating an injury to Cleveland's outfielder Steven Kwan, who had crashed into the wall trying to catch Isiah Kiner-Falefa's game-tying double in the bottom of the ninth.

Straw didn't hold back after the game.

"Classless," he told reporters. "Worst fan base on the planet."

Players in pinstripes left their walk-off celebration to try and protect the Guardians in the outfield, escorting Mercado and others back to their dugout. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton nearly made it all the way to the warning track, motioning to fans to stop throwing objects onto the field.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about Straw's comment on Sunday morning.

"I mean, that's an emotional reaction to the moment," Boone said. "Certainly, I understand that, but I would disagree with that."

