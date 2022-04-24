Manager Aaron Boone says New York's catcher Ben Rortvedt is "over" his right oblique injury, giving an evaluation of Jose Trevino's performance to start the season.

NEW YORK — Two players from last month's Yankees-Twins trade have had a significant impact on the big-league club through the first few weeks of the regular season.

Sounds like the third could be healthy and ready to help out soon as well.

Catcher Ben Rortvedt is "over" his right oblique injury, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed Friday afternoon before New York's 4-1 victory over the Guardians at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees acquired Rortvedt, along with third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa in a deal with Minnesota, sending catcher Gary Sánchez and third baseman Gio Urshela to the Twins.

New York knew about Rortvedt's injury when they acquired him and after a minor setback this spring, the backstop landed on the 10-day injured list.

"He's doing pretty well, but not ready to play in any games yet," Boone said. "But he's still in kind of that tee and toss, starting the BP phase, doing all his defensive stuff. So he's doing well."

While Rortvedt could receive a clean bill of health soon, that doesn't mean he'll instantly rejoin his new teammates in the big leagues.

Backup catcher Jose Trevino, who the Yankees acquired in another trade this spring from the Rangers, has been taking advantage of his opportunities in pinstripes, earning more playing time.

Trevino is hitting .333 (5-for-15) over his first seven games played this season.

"Jose has been great," Boone explained. "I think we were all excited to get him but he's been great in every way for us. Been great in our room, obviously really good behind the plate, has had a lot of good at-bats, running the bases well, he's doing everything we could have asked. He's earning those opportunities."

The plan this spring, after acquiring Rortvedt, was for Kyle Higashioka to form some sort of platoon with the left-handed hitter behind the dish in pinstripes. Now, the Yankees are content with their new duo of backstops splitting time with Rortvedt standing by.

"I view it as kind of having a tandem right now and obviously we have Ben down there working his way back and feel good about all of a sudden our depth," Boone said.

