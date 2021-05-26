Yankees' Voit Headed to Injured List With Right Oblique Strain

NEW YORK — The second month of the regular season hasn't come to a close yet and Luke Voit is set to begin his second stint on the injured list.

Voit has a Grade 2 right oblique strain, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed on Wednesday afternoon.

"He's going to be down a little bit now," Boone said. "It's something he kind of started to feel a little bit Saturday. And then after yesterday's game, he just felt like he couldn't really let it go how he wanted to."

The first baseman started the season on the sidelines as he worked back from surgery to repair a partial meniscus tear in his left knee earlier this spring. Voit eventually rejoined the Yankees on May 11, missing the first 34 games of the year. Now, he'll return to the injured list for an extended period of time once again.

"Obviously he's frustrated with all he's been through just to get back and had such success with the knee and coming back," Boone said. "To have a setback here that's gonna land him on the IL, obviously he's very frustrated with that, but hopefully it's not something that keeps them down too long."

Over 12 games this season, Voit was struggling, hitting .182 (8-for-44) with 15 strikeouts and only one home run. Last season, during MLB's pandemic-shortened campaign, Voit led the league with 22 homers.

In his place, New York will lean on DJ LeMahieu, Mike Ford and Miguel Andújar at first. LeMahieu was penciled in to start at first on Wednesday before the game was postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast. The Yankees will play a double header on Thursday against the Blue Jays.

