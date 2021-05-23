Clint Frazier Plays Key Role in Walk-Off Win While Returning From Injury

NEW YORK — With stiffness in his neck, Clint Frazier hadn't started a game for the Yankees in almost a week before Sunday afternoon.

Penciled into the starting lineup against the White Sox, the outfielder capitalized on an opportunity with one of his best offensive performances this season.

Frazier had three hits in New York's walk-off win against Chicago, paving the way to a sweep-clinching victory at Yankee Stadium.

"Had a lot of time to continue to watch some of my past at-bats and try to find out how I can incorporate what I was doing well back then into what I'm trying to do today," Frazier said after the win. "I felt good from the jump. So I'm just glad to be in the lineup and try to come up big whenever I get the opportunity."

In the second inning, Frazier sent a single back up the box, grinding through a tough seven-pitch at-bat against left-hander Dallas Keuchel. The outfielder singled again in the sixth, but it was his base knock in the bottom of the ninth that meant the most.

Leading off the frame—fresh off a blown save by closer Aroldis Chapman—Frazier set the table with a single to center field.

A few pitches later, Frazier took off for second, stealing the bag to put even more pressure on Chicago as the winning run. He wound up scoring on a walk-off walk by Aaron Judge a few batters later.

Manager Aaron Boone was particularly pleased with Frazier's stolen base as it opened the door for an intention walk to DJ LeMahieu. That entire inning would have been different if Frazier gets thrown out or stays put.

"Good at-bats, ready to go," Boone said. "It was good to see him really have an impact on the game and hopefully he can he can start building on that."

It had been a struggle for Frazier this season when it comes to production. After a four-game hitting streak to start the year, Frazier was hitting .116 (11-for-111) with 33 strikeouts over his last 33 games entering play on Sunday.

Perhaps a week on the sidelines can be the spark that Frazier needs to turn his season around. With injuries to multiple outfielders—namely wrist surgery for center fielder Aaron Hicks—playing time is available despite his early-season slump.

As for the neck injury that kept him out for four games, Frazier said he didn't want to get into the details.

"There was something that I brought to the attention of the training staff and we just went on a couple conversations to try to see what we need to do about it," he said. "We found a solution. I was good enough to go out there today and perform well."

