Yankees' Luke Voit Returns to Injured List As Knee Issues Persist

This is the first baseman’s fourth stint on the I.L. this season.

Luke Voit left the field gingerly on Wednesday night after he struck out in his first at-bat in a week.

The pitch Voit whiffed on got away from Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire, but first base was already occupied. Voit ran down the line anyway and came up limping. Now the Yankees’ scarcely used first baseman is heading to the injured list for the fourth time this season.

New York placed Voit on the 10-day I.L. on Thursday with left knee inflammation. Aaron Boone called the injury a reaggravation of Voit’s previous knee issues; he had surgery on a torn meniscus prior to the season.

Reliever Albert Abreu was recalled in a corresponding move.

Boone did not have an exact diagnosis on Voit’s knee, but the manager said it could be a bone bruise related to the surgery. Voit will undergo more tests when the Yankees return to New York.

“He woke up pretty stiff today and he’s limping around pretty good,” Boone said.

Boone did not want to speculate on Voit’s future or the long-term implications of his surgically repaired knee. Boone did not mention Voit potentially returning for an extended playoff run, but this I.L. stint will sideline the slugger for the few games left in the regular season and the American League wild card game, should the Yankees get that far.

Voit, last year’s home run champ, saw his playing time dramatically reduced after the Yankees traded for fellow first baseman Anthony Rizzo. That deal was partially made due to Voit’s injury woes. He was on the I.L. at the time.

Voit returned to the Yankees on Aug. 8. He hit .238/.328/.505 with eight home runs and 24 RBI in 104 at-bats between then and now.

Voit’s knee injuries this season will give the Yankees something to think about at first base moving forward. This offseason will be Voit’s second of arbitration eligibility, and he is not a free agent until 2025.

Rizzo will hit the open market this winter.

