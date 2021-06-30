Brian Cashman Backs Aaron Boone, Yankees' Coaching Staff Despite Poor Start to Season

NEW YORK — Despite a disappointing start to the 2021 regular season, Yankees manager Aaron Boone and New York's coaching staff aren't on the hot seat.

General manager Brian Cashman reiterated on Tuesday that Boone and his coaches are not the source of the Yankees' struggles early on.

"This is not an Aaron Boone problem and this is not a coaching staff problem," Cashman said before the Yankees' 11-5 win over the Angels. "I've said it before and I'll say it again. They're doing what they need to do, but we're not getting the results that we need and so they've got my support. We're in this together."

Not too long ago, Cashman delivered a very similar sentiment.

“We're in this together," Cashman said in a Zoom call earlier in June. "We made this bed and we're gonna sleep in it."

Brian Cashman Describes Yankees as Deadline Buyers, Stands By Aaron Boone

Cashman recognized Tuesday that while he's presently attacking the Trade Deadline as a buyer, having conversations with other clubs about possible deals before July 30, at a certain point he'll need to reconsider and grapple with selling if the team doesn't turn their season around.

That said, all it takes is one hot stretch to get this club back into the thick of postseason contention. After beating the Angels handily to even the series, the Bombers are now 7.5 games back in the American League East and five games out of a Wild Card spot. Neither of those deficits are insurmountable by any means with three-plus months remaining in the regular season.

Nonetheless, criticism is certainly warranted when it comes to a club that entered this season with sky-high expectations.

Cashman said it's easy from his standpoint as the general manager to make a decision to "satisfy the masses," but the challenge is sticking with the personnel you believe in and sailing through choppy waters together.

After all, if the fans want to point fingers, Cashman knows exactly who they should blame.

"These people care, they're working their ass off, they're really good at what they do," Cashman explained. "We're not getting the results and I'm the head of baseball operations, so that falls more on me than them."

