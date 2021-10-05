Higashioka-Cole Battery Charged Up for Wild-Card

No surprise here: Kyle Higashioka will catch Gerrit Cole when the Yankees play the Red Sox in the wild-card game.

When Gerrit Cole first introduced himself as a Yankee on Dec. 18, 2019, he stood at the podium and told those watching that “pressure is a privilege.”

So whether it was by coincidence or in reference, it was fitting to hear Kyle Higashioka utter those same words shortly after Aaron Boone announced that he would catch Cole in Tuesday’s wild card showdown at Fenway Park.

“It means a lot,” Higashioka said Monday of starting the do-or-die playoff. “I think I heard somebody say, ‘pressure is a privilege,’ and when it gets to this point of the year, every game comes with a ton of pressure. I try to relish the opportunity and rise to my best game.”

It’s no surprise that Higashioka—not Gary Sánchez—will be behind the plate. Higashioka has received 163 of Cole’s 181.1 innings this season, while Sánchez has caught fewer than 20. Higashioka has found himself paired with Cole more often than not since the latter joined the Yankees, usually relegating Sánchez to bench duties when New York’s ace is on the mound.

Boone could work Sánchez into the lineup as a DH, but that did not sound like his preferred plan a day before the action.

“We’ll talk through it and potentially DH,” the manger said of Sánchez, “but no, [he’s] probably a bat off the bench.”

Breaking Down the Yankees' Wild Card Game Roster

The Yankees’ commitment to the Cole-Higashioka battery comes with both players in relative slumps, though Higashioka’s primary focus has never been his offense.

Cole, on the other hand, gets paid historic money to dominate games like the one he’ll start Tuesday. He’ll do so following a three-start slide that saw him allow 15 ER in his final 17.2 innings of the regular season.

The middle start of that sample—his best of the bunch—saw Cole surrender three earned runs over six innings against the Red Sox in Boston on Sept. 24. Cole allowed five hits and a homer, walked three and struck out six in an 8-3 Yankees win.

Cole finished the season with a 4.91 ERA against the Red Sox in 22 innings. He had a 6.19 ERA in 16 innings in Boston. He ended his 2021 campaign with a 3.23 mark in 30 starts.

“I'm just going to have to be on top of my game,” Cole said when asked about facing Boston after a few rough outings. “Going to have to locate pitches in big spots. Some poor location to some really good hitters got us in a bit of a hole early. So it's going to be a similar situation.

“Whether that's making sure you nail the delivery or being in the right mindset to execute the pitch, that's what we've been working on this week, and looking to bring it out tomorrow.”

Helping Cole execute will be Higashioka, his clear personal catcher after two seasons in the Bronx. Cole had a 3.26 ERA when pitching to him this season.

The backstop is confident New York’s No. 1 will deliver in the clutch.

“I just have no doubt that he's going to come out and make sure that he's got his best stuff,” Higashioka said. “You know, he's a guy that rises to the occasion, so I'm not really too worried about him.”

