Yankees Get Back On Track, Start Series in Cleveland With Win

It didn't start pretty for the Yankees in Cleveland on Thursday, but the end result smelled as sweet as can be.

With two outs in the top of the seventh, in a tie ball game, second baseman Rougned Odor delivered one of the biggest base hits of this young season. Odor ripped a two-run single up the middle off Indians right-hander Nick Wittgren, giving New York a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Three scoreless innings from the Yankees bullpen followed as New York closed out a 6-3 victory at Progressive Field. For a club that's been scuffling all season long, off to their worst start since 1991, this was exactly what the Yankees needed.

In the first inning, all signs pointed to another miserable night at the ballpark. Brett Gardner couldn't haul in a catchable ball in left field, Mike Ford booted a ground ball at first base and Domingo Germán couldn't corral a comebacker on the mound.

Before the Yankees turned around, the Indians had put the Bombers in a three-run hole.

As much as fans have grown accustomed to New York faltering offensively this season, the Yankees didn't quit. New York pushed across six unanswered runs, Odor's go-ahead single being the biggest base hit of the bunch.

The victory in Cleveland was this club's first game with more than five runs scored since April 11 against Toronto. The Yankees had lost nine of their last 12 games entering play on Thursday, losing four of five on their homestand dating back to last weekend.

While Germán labored in the first, he quickly settled into a groove. The right-hander—in his first start back in the rotation since a brief stint at the alternate site—twirled six strong innings, striking out six and keeping the Indians off the scoreboard through his final five innings of work. Germán retired the final seven batters he faced.

After some criticism on Wednesday night, jogging to first on a check-swing comebacker late in another debilitating loss, Gleyber Torres had his best game of the season. The shortstop produced three hits, including an RBI single in the Yankees' three-run third.

Catcher Kyle Higashioka added a solo home run in the top of the eighth for some insurance, his third big fly of the season. Higashioka is now tied with Giancarlo Stanton for the second-most homers on the Yankees. Only Aaron Judge (four) has more.

