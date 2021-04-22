Yankees' Hottest Hitter Exits Game Early With Back Injury

NEW YORK — Just when it looked like things couldn't get worse for the Yankees, their hottest hitter gets taken out of the game due to injury.

Third baseman Gio Urshela was subbed out of Wednesday night's game against the Braves with lower back tightness, the team announced.

Starting the eighth inning on defense, New York moved DJ LeMahieu over to third, bringing on Rougned Odor to fill in at second base.

Urshela grounded into a double play in his previous at-bat a few innings before exiting the game, visibly in discomfort as he jogged to first base. Whether Urshela's back injury was a result of that specific play or was something that developed over time is unclear at the moment.

Urshela was moved into the cleanup spot in the Yankees' lineup on Wednesday for a reason. Not only was he coming off a two-hit game on Tuesday night—featuring a 437-foot home run—he's been one of the most consistent hitters in this struggling Yankees' lineup of late.

Exiting after going 1-for-3 on Wednesday, Urshela is now hitting .276 on the season. That's the second-best batting average of anyone on New York's active roster.

Entering play on Wednesday, Urshela was slashing 273/.310/.455 with two long balls, seven RBI and a team-leading four doubles.

