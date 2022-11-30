Yankees Great Don Mattingly Nearing Deal to Be Blue Jays’ Bench Coach

It looks like Don Mattingly is returning to the American League East.

The former Yankees first baseman is nearing a deal to become the Blue Jays’ next bench coach, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman. An official announcement is expected as early as Wednesday morning.

News of Mattingly’s impending addition to John Schneider’s staff came a day after the Post’s Andrew Marchand reported the YES Network was discussing pursuing the 61-year-old and another former Yankees captain, Derek Jeter. But Mattingly told the Post, “I have something else burning fairly hot right now.”

Jeter and Mattingly, two of the most beloved Yankees in recent memory, left positions with the Marlins over the last year. Jeter resigned as CEO, while Mattingly wrapped up a seven-year stint as Miami’s manager, the longest in club history.

The Marlins replaced Mattingly with former Cardinals utility man Skip Schumaker this offseason.

Mattingly also skippered the Dodgers from 2011-2015 and owns a 446-363 managerial record. He will bring valuable experience to Schneider’s staff.

Before Mattingly became a Dodgers manager and coach, he worked as a Yankees hitting and bench coach from 2004-2007 under Joe Torre. And prior to that, Mattingly spent his entire 14-year playing career in pinstripes, hitting .307/.358/.471 with 222 home runs and 1,099 RBI from 1982-1995.

Back problems prematurely ended his career. Mattingly’s only postseason appearance came in 1995, and he never reached the World Series. New York appeared in the Fall Classic in 1981 – the season before Mattingly’s rookie year – and won it all in 1996.

The Yankees retired his No. 23 in 1997.

Mattingly could create more headlines this coming weekend, as he is one of eight former players the Hall of Fame’s Era Committee is considering for enshrinement. The former MVP will find out whether a 2023 induction ceremony awaits on Sunday.

