Report: Yankees Had Pre-Lockout Interest in Michael Conforto

Could Michael Conforto venture across the Subway Series tracks?

The Yankees were among the teams interested in the free agent outfielder prior to the lockout, according to the New York Post’s Mike Puma. Conforto, 29, has spent his entire seven-year career with the Mets up to this point. The Mets drafted him 10th overall in 2014.

With the lockout ending and free agency to resume Thursday night, Conforto would be an interesting, if not perfect, fit with the Yankees. He is a lefty swinger and has experience playing center field, two areas of need in the Bronx. He also has power – he crushed 88 home runs from 2017-2019 – and World Series experience from the Mets’ 2015 pennant run.

However, Conforto is best suited in right field, where he has spent the majority of his time, and is coming off a down year. He slashed .232/.344/.384 with 14 home runs and 55 RBI over 125 games in 2021. His 0.8 fWAR was the lowest of his career, while his 106 wRC+ was his lowest since his sophomore season in 2016.

Conforto is a .255/.356/.468 slasher with 132 homers, 396 RBI, a 124 wRC+ and 16.9 fWAR for his career.

