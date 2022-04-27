Yankees' Joey Gallo Hits First Home Run of Season

It took until the 17th game of the regular season, but Joey Gallo has his first homer in 2022.

Finally, Joey Gallo is on the board.

The Yankees outfielder smacked his first home run of the season on Tuesday evening at Yankee Stadium against the Orioles, a solo shot off right-hander Jordan Lyles to the opposite field.

Gallo's first long ball of the year flew 426 feet, soaring off his bat at 110.4 mph.

Gallo hasn't exactly roared out of the gates this season, struggling to find results through these first few weeks. Entering play on Tuesday night, the slugger was hitting .146 (7-for-48) with 22 strikeouts. His RBI double on Sunday against Cleveland was his first extra base hit and first RBI of the year.

As Gallo returned to the dugout after his blast on Tuesday, his teammates had some fun with the left fielder, giving him the silent treatment.

Gallo failed to make a strong first impression with the Yankees fan base during his debut with the club last summer, coming over at the trade deadline in a blockbuster deal with the Rangers. The outfielder hit .160 over 58 games with 88 strikeouts and 13 home runs.

We'll see if Tuesday's big fly can get Gallo going. Strikeouts are a big part of his game, but he's also a threat to go deep every trip to the plate when he's on. The slugger mashed 40-plus home runs twice with Texas earlier in his career.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.