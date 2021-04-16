Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays — Game 13

NEW YORK — Coming off their first road trip of the young season, the Yankees will look to start a quick home stand strong on Friday night against the Rays.

The Yankees went 2-4 on the trip, facing these same Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays down in Dunedin. The offense struggled quite a bit, and the starting pitching often didn't provide length, but this team has a chance to set the tone as they return to the Bronx.

As a light drizzle falls at Yankee Stadium, here are Friday's starting lineups, scheduled pitchers and some related reading to get you set for first pitch.

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 1B

Aaron Judge RF

Gleyber Torres SS

Giancarlo Stanton DH

Gio Urshela 3B

Aaron Hicks CF

Gary Sánchez C

Clint Frazier LF

Rougned Odor 2B

Nick Nelson SP

New York goes with the opener with Nelson on the mound. Nelson has starting experience in the minor leagues, so don't be surprised if he gives some length, but the expectation is that Michael King will come on in relief after a few frames.

Otherwise, the offense will look to bounce back and build some momentum after a few disappearing acts on the road. Judge, LeMahieu and Sánchez have had solid seasons thus far, but the production drops off after that.

Tampa Bay Rays

Austin Meadows LF

Randy Arozarena RF

Brandon Lowe DH

Yandy Díaz 1B

Joey Wendle 3B

Manuel Margot CF

Mike Brosseau 2B

Willy Adames SS

Mike Zunino C

There's some bad blood in this rivalry, so keep an eye on hit by pitches on a damp night at the stadium. After tensions boiled in their series last summer, with Aroldis Chapman throwing up and in to Brosseau (resulting in a two-game suspension), there's a chance we could see something similar if things escalate on Friday.

RELATED READING:

Check back right here once this game begins for live updates and all run-scoring hits from both sides. And as always, follow @MaxTGoodman on Twitter for more updates and coverage throughout the season.

LIVE UPDATES

First inning

Just three batters into the game, the Rays have a two-run lead. Lowe powers a two-run double off the wall in right-center field. Mike King is already starting to warm up in the Yankees bullpen.