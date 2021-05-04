Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros — Game 29

NEW YORK — Yankees fans have been waiting a long time for this moment.

The Houston Astros are here in the Bronx, set to take on the New York Yankees for the first time since the 2019 American League Championship Series.

These two clubs already have a history, but the details of Houston's sign-stealing scandal coming out since their last matchup could certainly contribute to some tension between the lines.

Either way, as we inch closer to first pitch here at Yankee Stadium, take a look at tonight's starting lineups, pitching matchup and some related reading.

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 1B

Giancarlo Stanton DH

Aaron Judge RF

Gio Urshela 3B

Gleyber Torres SS

Clint Frazier LF

Aaron Hicks CF

Kyle Higashioka C

Rougned Odor 2B

Domingo Germán SP

Aaron Boone sends out his best lineup for Game 1 of this series. Coming off an off day, look for the Yankees to jump on Houston early, looking to carry some momentum from their three-game sweep over the weekend (against the Tigers).

Houston Astros

Jose Altuve 2B

Michael Brantley LF

Alex Bregman 3B

Yordan Alvarez DH

Yuli Gurriel 1B

Carlos Correa SS

Kyle Tucker RF

Myles Straw CF

Martín Maldonado C

Zack Greinke SP

It's not the same team New York saw in the playoffs two years ago, but the lineup is pretty similar. Also, Greinke has been around the league for quite some time, so several members of New York's order have experience against him.

RELATED READING:

Stay tuned for live updates, run-scoring plays and more as this game gets underway. And as always, follow @MaxTGoodman on Twitter for more coverage throughout the season...