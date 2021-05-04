Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros — Game 29
NEW YORK — Yankees fans have been waiting a long time for this moment.
The Houston Astros are here in the Bronx, set to take on the New York Yankees for the first time since the 2019 American League Championship Series.
These two clubs already have a history, but the details of Houston's sign-stealing scandal coming out since their last matchup could certainly contribute to some tension between the lines.
Either way, as we inch closer to first pitch here at Yankee Stadium, take a look at tonight's starting lineups, pitching matchup and some related reading.
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 1B
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Aaron Judge RF
Gio Urshela 3B
Gleyber Torres SS
Clint Frazier LF
Aaron Hicks CF
Kyle Higashioka C
Rougned Odor 2B
Domingo Germán SP
Aaron Boone sends out his best lineup for Game 1 of this series. Coming off an off day, look for the Yankees to jump on Houston early, looking to carry some momentum from their three-game sweep over the weekend (against the Tigers).
Houston Astros
Jose Altuve 2B
Michael Brantley LF
Alex Bregman 3B
Yordan Alvarez DH
Yuli Gurriel 1B
Carlos Correa SS
Kyle Tucker RF
Myles Straw CF
Martín Maldonado C
Zack Greinke SP
It's not the same team New York saw in the playoffs two years ago, but the lineup is pretty similar. Also, Greinke has been around the league for quite some time, so several members of New York's order have experience against him.
RELATED READING:
- What to Expect From Yankees' Prospect Estevan Florial This Season
- Giancarlo Stanton Thriving as Yanks’ No. 2 Hitter
- Yankees Explain Why Jasson Dominguez Will Start MiLB Season at Extended Spring Training
Stay tuned for live updates, run-scoring plays and more as this game gets underway. And as always, follow @MaxTGoodman on Twitter for more coverage throughout the season...