Yankees Make History With Six Solo Home Runs Against Cubs

Aaron Judge homered twice while four other Yankees left the yard, all against Chicago's starting pitcher.

NEW YORK — Cubs right-hander Matt Swarmer pitched his way into the history books on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium, but not in a good way.

Chicago's starter allowed six solo home runs over five innings of work against the Yankees.

Swarmer is just the second pitcher to allow six solo homers in a single game in baseball history, per ESPN Stats & Info. The only other hurler to accomplish such a feat is Hollis "Sloppy" Thurston, who served up six jacks on August 13, 1932

For the Yankees, six solo home runs in a single ballgame ties a franchise record. Wining the game 8-0, they were just one dinger shy of tying the MLB record of seven.

Saturday night's barrage of long balls began in the bottom of the first. Leading off for New York, Aaron Judge blasted his league-leading 23rd home run of the season, a towering fly ball down the left-field line.

Judge would add his second bomb of the night a few innings later, sending his 24th homer of the season to the seats in straightaway left. No other player in baseball has hit more than 17 homers this season.

Before Judge's second dinger of the game, both second baseman Gleyber Torres and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton also left the yard, going back-to-back with one out in the fourth. Those homers gave Torres 12 on the season and Stanton 13.

Stanton's missile of a home run sizzled through the air at 119.8 mph, the hardest ball hit by any player in baseball this season.

One inning later, two batters before Judge's second homer of the night, catcher Jose Trevino clanked a solo shot off the left-field foul pole, his fifth of the year.

The only other Yankee with double-digit home runs this season is Anthony Rizzo, so of course he got in on the action against his former team as well. Rizzo's 15th long ball of the season came with two outs in the fifth, a no-doubter beyond the short porch in right.

With six more home runs, New York has now hit 91 this season, leading the league. In second place, the Braves have hit 80 homers.

The Yankees will face the Cubs one more time, on Sunday afternoon, before an off day on Monday. Then, New York is scheduled to play 20 games in 20 days. Their next scheduled off day isn't until July 4.

