Cubs Designate Clint Frazier For Assignment Hours Before His Return to Yankee Stadium

Timing is everything.

Hours before making his return to Yankee Stadium, after taking more shots at his former team leading up to this weekend's series in the Bronx, Clint Frazier has been designated for assignment by the Cubs.

Chicago made a slew of roster moves on Friday evening before their series opener against the Yankees, bringing a bunch of players back from the injured list and restricted list. 

Frazier (DFA) and ex-Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (injured list with right shoulder inflammation) were the corresponding moves to make those activations possible.

The timing of this news for Frazier is unreal. 

Frazier spent six years in the Yankees organization before New York released him last November. The former top prospect, acquired in the Andrew Miller deal in 2016, battled injuries along the way, struggling to secure consistent playing time. He wasn't immune to controversy during his tenure in pinstripes either.

Earlier this week, with his return to the Bronx on the horizon, Frazier told the Chicago Sun-Times that he likes playing in Chicago, enjoying his time in an organization where you didn't have to be a "cookie-cutter version" of yourself. The 27-year-old had grown out his fiery red facial hair with the Cubs, something he wasn't able to do with the Yankees. 

Before he was designated for assignment on Friday, Frazier was hitting .216 (8-for-37) across 19 games this season. He dealt with more bad luck in Chicago this spring, missing time on the injured list with appendicitis. 

Who knows what the future holds for Frazier. Either way, he'll have to wait longer before he can take the field at Yankee Stadium as a visitor for the first time. 

