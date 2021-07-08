Aaron Boone Delivers Somber Update on Darren O'Day's 'Significant' Hamstring Injury

SEATTLE — Looks like Darren O'Day's latest trip to the injured list could be a long one.

New York placed the veteran on the 10-day injured list before first pitch on Tuesday with a left hamstring strain. Asked for an update on the reliever's status the next day, Yankees manager Aaron Boone's tone immediately became somber.

"He hurt his hamstring—the one he had repaired a couple years ago—going through his pregame routine," Boone revealed. "Hasn't got the MRI yet but it does look like it's significant."

The skipper added that O'Day crumpled to the ground when it happened, an "unfortunate" injury for a veteran that was poised to be a key contributor in New York's bullpen this season.

With no imaging yet, it's tough to speculate how long O'Day will be out. Considering this is an injury he's already had in his career—and O'Day isn't getting any younger in his age-38 season—there is a chance that this could be a threat to keep the sidearmer sidelined for the rest of the year.

When O'Day was with the Orioles in 2018, the right-hander went on the 60-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. O'Day didn't play again that season, only making eight appearances the following year with the Braves.

New York signed O'Day to a one-year deal this offseason, seeking to bolster the depth in the 'pen with another experienced arm. Similar to the addition of Justin Wilson, those moves haven't panned out just yet. Both veterans have spent time on the injured list, barely contributing over the first half of the season.

Now, who knows when O'Day will be back in the 'pen, opening the door for another reliever to step up into a bigger role in high-leverage situations going forward.

