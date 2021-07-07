Why the Yankees Should Take a Chance on Adam Eaton

With the trade deadline approaching at the end of the month, the Yankees have a chance to add to their outfield depth via the waiver wire.

Former 2019 World Series Champion Adam Eaton was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday morning. In his second stint with the Sox, Eaton was a non-factor, slashing just .201/.298/.344 with five home runs and 28 RBIs.

Although his best days appear to be behind him, the Yankees have nothing to lose by taking a flier on the two-time AL Triples Leader (2014, 2016).

If the Yankees were to pick him up, the 32-year-old would be inserted as a left-handed batter in a predominantly right-handed lineup, which fits their needs. Eaton would also bring championship experience and leadership to a team that is currently fighting for their lives as playoff contenders.

After losing Aaron Hicks for the season (wrist surgery), and with Clint Frazier’s (vertigo) timeline to return still unknown, the Yankees’ outfield is razor thin. At the very least, Eaton would be an upgrade defensively, having recorded one defensive run saved and a 2.4 UZR in right field this season.

The addition of Eaton, whose strongest position is in right, would allow Aaron Judge to play more in center field, with Miguel Andujar and Brett Gardner in left. Eaton also has experience in center, but has not played there since 2017, where he posted -7 DRS.

Eaton would be a low-risk, high-reward signing given his previous track record, as a career .278/.356/.412 hitter. And at this point, the Bronx Bombers have nothing to lose by scooping him up to see if he has anything left offensively.

His lefty bat also could play as an advantage with the short porch in right at Yankee Stadium, and he is only two seasons removed from hitting a career-high 15 home runs for the Washington Nationals.

Paging general manager Brian Cashman, the ball is in your court.

