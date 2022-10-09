NEW YORK — Yankees slugger Matt Carpenter is back to crushing baseballs while donning pinstripes at Yankee Stadium.

Facing starter Luis Severino in a live batting practice on Sunday morning—New York's third workout ahead of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians—the lefty smacked a line drive to the warning track in right field, nearly reaching the short porch. The sound of Carpenter's bat connecting with the pitch from Severino echoed across an empty ballpark.

All that was missing was the roar of Yankees fans cheering Carpenter on, something the 36-year-old hasn't experienced since his last game in the Bronx in early August, just before he fractured his foot and ended his regular season.

Two months later, any uncertainty that Carpenter wouldn't be prepared to come off the injured list and help this club in the postseason has vanished.

"I feel like I'm ready," he said at his locker before Sunday's workout began, lacing up his spikes for a busy day between the lines.

Carpenter has been stocking up on at-bats over the last several days. While he was available to return for New York's final regular season series in Texas, Carpenter and the Yankees decided to give the veteran a controlled environment for his next step in the rehab process, sending him to New York's alternate site in Somerset, home of the organization's Double-A affiliate.

While Carpenter didn't know too many of the players there, often not sure who he was stepping into the box against, he was able to ramp up in baseball activities. On Friday, he returned to Yankee Stadium for New York's pre-ALDS workouts, beginning to face members of the big-league pitching staff.

"I've been able to get some at-bats here recently and have competitive at-bats," Carpenter added. "The last two days here at Yankee Stadium facing our staff, had some really good at-bats, did some good things and feel like I'm ready to go."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed, with a smile, that Carpenter hit a home run off left-hander Nestor Cortes on Saturday.

"He looks great," Boone said, reiterating that the expectation is Carpenter will make New York's 26-man roster for the Division Series.

Carpenter has shown the coaching staff that he's capable of more than just swinging a bat as well. The veteran has been shagging in the outfield and taking defensive reps at first base, running the bases in workouts as well. He said he feels like he's able to do whatever he would need to do in an in-game situation.

"Loved watching him all year and he's been working his butt off to get back so it's been cool to see," fellow slugger Giancarlo Stanton said. "He's gonna help us tremendously."

If Carpenter can carry his offensive outburst from this summer into October, it'll be a significant boost to this club's bench (and possibly starting lineup as well). Signing with the Yankees in May, Carpenter embarked on a stunning resurgence, hitting 15 home runs and batting .305 in 47 games.

Stanton added that he would be willing to play in the outfield—something he hasn't done since July, before he went on the injured list with left Achilles tendonitis—if it means more chances offensively for Carpenter.

"Whatever is going to help the team the most," Stanton said. "I can't envision straight from a broken foot him going into the outfield. So if that's something that's gonna work out and make us the best complete team, then I'll definitely have to take a look at it."

Boone was on board with that concept as well.

"It is something he and I have talked about," the skipper said. "I don't anticipate it necessarily early in this series, but I want it in there so it's a potential option."

