Predicting New York Yankees Roster For ALDS
As the Yankees bide their time until the beginning of the American League Division Series, awaiting the winner of the Guardians-Rays Wild Card Series, manager Aaron Boone and New York's coaching staff have several roster decisions to make.
Will the Yankees enter the ALDS with an even 13 position players and 13 pitchers, or will they add an extra bat (or set of spikes) for the best-of-five set?
Which injured Yankees—from Clay Holmes to Andrew Benintendi and DJ LeMahieu—will be active for Game 1 on Tuesday?
Do players that finished the season strong, like Oswald Peraza, make the cut? And what about those that struggled? Is there a spot for Aaron Hicks, Aroldis Chapman and more?
Let's break this down, listing our projection of the 26 players that should be on New York's ALDS roster:
Projecting the New York Yankees American League Division Series Roster
Infielders
Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Oswaldo Peraza
OFF: DJ LeMahieu (toe), Marwin Gonzalez
With prospect Oswald Peraza providing a spark over the final month of the regular season, swinging a hot bat, New York can afford to leave a banged-up DJ LeMahieu off their roster.
LeMahieu recently returned from the injured list after missing a month with inflammation in his right second toe. Even if he was able to come off the injured list and give it a go, it's clear he's not the same player right now, unable to drive the baseball offensively.
The word Boone has been using with LeMahieu is "compromised." As much as these additional rest days give him a chance to go through some extra treatment, there are more impactful options. Besides, LeMahieu would be coming off the bench in this scenario if he did make the team. Wouldn't you rather have a spark plug like Peraza or a speed demon like Tim Locastro?
Peraza crushed his first MLB home run on the penultimate day of the regular season, hitting .357/.449/.500 over his last 15 games. You can absolutely make the argument that Peraza should be starting at shortstop in the ALDS and beyond.
Perhaps Peraza gets the nod at short, moving Isiah Kiner-Falefa to third base for Game 1? Josh Donaldson has plenty of postseason experience, but he's been struggling offensively for practically the entire season.
Outfielders
Aaron Judge, Harrison Bader, Oswaldo Cabrera, Giancarlo Stanton, Matt Carpenter, Aaron Hicks, Tim Locastro
OFF: Andrew Benintendi (wrist)
Before he was called up to the Yankees in August, Oswaldo Cabrera had played in the outfield in four games in his entire professional career.
Now, he's preparing to start in left field for the Yankees in the playoffs after producing seven outfield assists, plus-nine defensive runs saved and several highlight-reel plays across just 36 games in the outfield.
Cabrera's ability to blossom defensively in an unfamiliar position, while finding his rhythm at the plate, has been one of the biggest second-half storylines for this club, something that hasn't been talked about enough.
The best version of New York's outfield at the moment is Cabrera in left, Harrison Bader in center and Aaron Judge in right. It's unlikely that Andrew Benintendi will be able to return from his broken hook of the hamate bone in time for the ALDS.
Sure, there's a chance, but Benintendi hasn't played since September 1 and didn't have a chance to go on a rehab assignment. If Benintendi is able to stock up on live at-bats during New York's workouts this weekend, then maybe he can secure a spot (over Aaron Hicks). Still, Cabrera has been so good lately, he should be starting.
Hicks will be New York's fourth outfielder in this scenario. He was straight up unplayable for much of this summer, but to his credit, September was a step in the right direction (.236/.323/.418 over his final 18 games of the year). It's either Hicks or Gonzalez here, so you hope Hicks can continue to improve and maybe run into another big postseason homer or two if he sees any playing time.
Finally, Locastro must be on the roster as a weapon on the base paths off the bench. Peraza has speed and Hicks had double-digit steals this year, but in October, having a pinch-running option off the bench like Locastro is pivotal.
Locastro has the seventh-fastest sprint speed in baseball (per Statcast). He's been caught stealing just five times in his MLB career. In any situation where Giancarlo Stanton or Matt Carpenter get on first base late in a game, you want Locastro replacing them and often times, he'll have the green light to swipe second and get into scoring position. Carpenter is coming back from a fractured foot and will probably be used strictly in pinch-hitting spots. Locastro is the perfect piece to complement his presence on the roster.
If you're thinking New York wouldn't have enough position player depth on the infield here—with outfielders Hicks and Locastro on the bench—remember that Cabrera is an infielder by trade. You can always bring Cabrera in to any spot on the infield (even first base if necessary) while Hicks or Locastro can take his spot in left.
Catchers
Jose Trevino, Kyle Higashioka
You can skim past this section. The only real question here is who gets penciled in to start Game 1 behind the dish.
Trevino was an All-Star, but right now, the Yankees may lean toward Higashioka since he has the hot hand on offense (.339 batting average with a .892 OPS in September and October).
Then again, Trevino was the best catcher at framing in all of baseball this year. Even when he's held hitless at the plate, he's still making an impact behind it.
Starting Pitchers
Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino
No real surprises here. The only decision Boone and the coaches need to make is the order that those three arms will follow in the ALDS.
Cortes was the best pitcher in New York's rotation this season, but it's still hard to see Cole not taking the ball in Game 1. You ride or die with your $324 million ace and give him a chance to set the tone.
The bottom line here is that the Yankees will go as far as those three pitchers can take them. If Severino can keep the momentum from his last regular season outing, Cortes can continue to silence the doubters and Cole can bounce back from his clunker in the Wild Card Game a year ago, look out.
Bullpen
Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, Jonathan Loáisiga, Scott Effross, Lou Trivino, Domingo Germán, Lucas Luetge, Clarke Schmidt, Jameson Taillon
OFF: Aroldis Chapman, Frankie Montas (shoulder), Ron Marinaccio (shin), Zack Britton (shoulder), Albert Abreu, Miguel Castro, Greg Weissert
The Yankees' bullpen is New York's biggest question mark heading into the postseason.
With Clay Holmes still working back from his shoulder injury—coming off a poor performance in the second half—New York won't begin the ALDS with a traditional closer. Look for Jonathan Loáisiga and Scott Effross (who have both been brilliant lately) to get the ball in save situations, if not Holmes.
Wandy Peralta (returning from the IL) and Lou Trivino can be summoned from the bullpen with the game on the line as well. Boone will mix and match.
This bullpen has high-leverage relievers, but the uncertainty stems from not knowing where guys will be used and who can be trusted. Yankees fans will be sweating it out until some of those names distinguish themselves and prove that they can step up this month. As we saw in Game 1 of the Cardinals-Phillies Wild Card Series on Friday afternoon, even the best relievers (like Ryan Helsley) are susceptible to implosions at the worst possible times.
Since New York is rolling with three starting pitchers, and Frankie Montas is sidelined with shoulder inflammation, Jameson Taillon and Domingo Germán will be options out of the 'pen, providing length when needed. The same can be said about Clarke Schmidt and Lucas Luetge, who are set to make their postseason debuts if their numbers are called.
Should Cole, Cortes or Severino run into any early trouble, Boone can keep them on a short leash and turn to those other long relievers for a couple innings. Taillon and Germán could start in Game 4 as well, depending on how the series goes early on.
No Aroldis Chapman?
Aroldis Chapman is right on the bubble when it comes to a roster spot—especially with Ron Marinaccio unavailable due to a shin injury—but an extra position player keeps the longtime closer on the sidelines. At least for now
Chapman has been such a liability this year that the risk outweighs the reward. The southpaw can be so dominant and effective when he's right. He's had a few brief spurts in 2022 where he's been able to recapture his command and velocity. His final postseason audition at Yankee Stadium against the Orioles was a sign of what can happen any time he's out there, though. Obviously he wouldn't be used in close games, but he can turn a big lead into a small one pretty quickly.
If the Yankees instead elect to carry 13 position players, Chapman might be the last pitcher that makes the squad. Having Locastro's speed or Carpenter's bat on the bench is a much better way to use that final spot.
