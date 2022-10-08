Predicting New York Yankees Roster For ALDS

Aaron Judge, Harrison Bader, Oswaldo Cabrera, Giancarlo Stanton, Matt Carpenter, Aaron Hicks, Tim Locastro

OFF: Andrew Benintendi (wrist)

Before he was called up to the Yankees in August, Oswaldo Cabrera had played in the outfield in four games in his entire professional career.

Now, he's preparing to start in left field for the Yankees in the playoffs after producing seven outfield assists, plus-nine defensive runs saved and several highlight-reel plays across just 36 games in the outfield.

Cabrera's ability to blossom defensively in an unfamiliar position, while finding his rhythm at the plate, has been one of the biggest second-half storylines for this club, something that hasn't been talked about enough.

The best version of New York's outfield at the moment is Cabrera in left, Harrison Bader in center and Aaron Judge in right. It's unlikely that Andrew Benintendi will be able to return from his broken hook of the hamate bone in time for the ALDS.

Sure, there's a chance, but Benintendi hasn't played since September 1 and didn't have a chance to go on a rehab assignment. If Benintendi is able to stock up on live at-bats during New York's workouts this weekend, then maybe he can secure a spot (over Aaron Hicks). Still, Cabrera has been so good lately, he should be starting.

Hicks will be New York's fourth outfielder in this scenario. He was straight up unplayable for much of this summer, but to his credit, September was a step in the right direction (.236/.323/.418 over his final 18 games of the year). It's either Hicks or Gonzalez here, so you hope Hicks can continue to improve and maybe run into another big postseason homer or two if he sees any playing time.

Finally, Locastro must be on the roster as a weapon on the base paths off the bench. Peraza has speed and Hicks had double-digit steals this year, but in October, having a pinch-running option off the bench like Locastro is pivotal.

Locastro has the seventh-fastest sprint speed in baseball (per Statcast). He's been caught stealing just five times in his MLB career. In any situation where Giancarlo Stanton or Matt Carpenter get on first base late in a game, you want Locastro replacing them and often times, he'll have the green light to swipe second and get into scoring position. Carpenter is coming back from a fractured foot and will probably be used strictly in pinch-hitting spots. Locastro is the perfect piece to complement his presence on the roster.

If you're thinking New York wouldn't have enough position player depth on the infield here—with outfielders Hicks and Locastro on the bench—remember that Cabrera is an infielder by trade. You can always bring Cabrera in to any spot on the infield (even first base if necessary) while Hicks or Locastro can take his spot in left.