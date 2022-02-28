Skip to main content
Team(s)
New York Yankees

Yankees Name Hensley Meulens New Assistant Hitting Coach

Meulens was a managerial finalist before the Yankees hired Aaron Boone.

The Yankees are yabba dabba done looking for an assistant hitting coach.

New York has hired Hensley Meulens to fill the void left by Eric Chávez, who became the Mets’ top hitting coach after briefly holding an assistant position with the Yankees earlier this offseason. Muelens, nicknamed Bam-Bam after the Flintstones character, will work alongside fellow assistant hitting coach Casey Dykes and under top hitting coach Dillon Lawson.

This will not be Meulens’ first go-around with the Yankees. He was originally signed by New York as a non-drafted free agent in 1985. The knighted former outfielder began his big league career in pinstripes in 1989, becoming MLB’s first player from Curaçao. Meulens stayed with the Yankees until 1993 and hit .221 over 159 games for the club. Meulens did not play in the majors again until 1997. He appeared in 16 games for the Expos that season before playing seven last games with Arizona in 1998.

Meulens was also a managerial finalist before the Yankees hired Aaron Boone in 2017.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

A speaker of five languages – English, Dutch, Spanish, Japanese and Papiamento – Meulens most recently spent the 2020 season as the Mets’ bench coach. Prior to that, the 54-year-old spent 11 seasons with the Giants, including 10 with the major league team. He was part of three championship teams in San Francisco, where he served as bench coach for two seasons and hitting coach for eight. Meulens also worked with Giants outfielders.

Meulens has additional coaching experience in the Pittsburgh and Baltimore organizations. He managed Team Netherlands during the World Baseball Classic in 2013 and 2017 and coached the squad in 2006 and 2009. Meulens was part of the Team Netherlands staff that went to the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Hensley Meulens prepares for Mets spring training workout
News

Yankees Name Hensley Meulens New Assistant Hitting Coach

By Gary Phillips
9 minutes ago
New York Yankees SP Jameson Taillon throws pitch
News

Yankees' Jameson Taillon Bashes Owners As Negotiations Continue

By Gary Phillips
1 hour ago
Yankees prospect Austin Wells catching
News

Yankees’ Recent First-Rounders Not Switching Positions Just Yet

By Gary Phillips
Feb 27, 2022
Brett Gardner Runs Bases
News

Brett Gardner Plans to Play in 2022, Prefers to Return to Yankees

By Max Goodman
Feb 26, 2022
Yankees OF Joey Gallo tosses bat
News

Yankees' Joey Gallo Wants MLB to Axe the Shift

By Pat Ragazzo
Feb 25, 2022
Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez at MLB Futures Game
News

Top Yankees Prospect Jasson Dominguez Sets Target for MLB Debut

By Gary Phillips
Feb 24, 2022
Texas Rangers shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa fields and throws to first base
News

Why the Yankees Might've Lost Another Shortstop Target For After Lockout

By Pat Ragazzo
Feb 24, 2022
Yankees hat and glove
News

Yankees’ 2021 2nd-Round Pick Recovering from Tommy John Surgery

By Gary Phillips
Feb 23, 2022