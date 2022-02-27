Yankees’ Recent First-Rounders Not Switching Positions Just Yet

There’s been some talk about SS Trey Sweeney and C Austin Wells moving around the diamond, but it doesn’t sound like a switch is imminent.

With so much attention being paid to top prospects Anthony Volpe and Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees’ last two first-round draft picks have flown under the radar at the organization’s minor league minicamp.

Catcher Austin Wells, drafted 28th overall in 2020, ranks sixth in New York’s system, per MLB Pipeline. Shortstop Trey Sweeney, picked 20th overall in 2021, ranks seventh. Both players showed promising bats in their first professional seasons in 2021 – Wells’ debut was delayed after the 2020 minor league season was canceled – though there has been some speculation over their defensive futures.

As of now, however, neither are making a positional switch.

Yankees vice president of player development Kevin Reese said that Wells will remain behind the plate, per the New York Post’s Dan Martin. However, the organization could get creative with the 22-year-old if it means getting his bat into the lineup. Wells, who played at High-A last season, could find himself sharing reps with fellow catching prospect Josh Breaux in 2022.

Wells played some first base and all three outfield positions for Arizona in college, but the Yankees drafted him as a catcher, his preferred position. His arm strength was questioned at the time of the pick, but Wells told reporters that he has improved in that area and as a receiver.

Sweeney, meanwhile, could eventually move from his favorite position due to New York’s deep organizational depth. Volpe and No. 3 prospect Oswald Peraza are shortstops as well, and both are closer to the majors than Sweeney is. Reese said that, for now, the organization views Sweeney as a shortstop, per NJ.com’s Randy Miller. But three is a crowd, and Sweeney’s 6-foot-4, 200-pound frame could eventually land him at third base.

Sweeney’s coach at Eastern Illinois, former Yankee Jason Anderson, also previously said he could see the 21-year-old playing a corner outfield position if he doesn’t stick at short.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.