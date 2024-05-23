New York Yankees No. 5 Prospect Named “Most Likely” to Be Traded
The first-place New York Yankees are up three games in the American League East, a somewhat sizable lead compared to how the past few weeks have played out. 8-2 in their last 10 games, it's time to recognize what the Yankees have done.
A scary thought for the rest of baseball, too, as they have a loaded farm system, and Gerrit Cole still hasn't thrown a pitch this season. If things continue to go the way they have and they make a move on top of Cole returning, this could be the worst they'll be all season.
An interesting trade deadline awaits for New York. Despite the impressive start, there are moves they could make to better the roster. Every contending team will be looking to get better and the Yankees must do the same.
But, who's going to be the one traded before July? The organization has made it known that they don't want to trade Spencer Jones, and Jasson Dominguez could be returning soon.
Looking at their "most likely" trade candidate, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed Everson Pereira.
"Everson Pereira made his MLB debut last season and he is hitting .265/.346/.512 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 27 RBI in 40 games back at Triple-A to open the year, so he has little left to prove in the minors."
Pereira had 93 at-bats at the big league level last season, struggling mightily. He slashed .151/.233/.194, but a 93 at-bat sample size isn't enough to judge the player he is.
New York has a crowded outfield core, making the 23-year-old an easy trade candidate. With the hope of Juan Soto extending and Dominguez taking an outfield spot, there's even less of a chance Pereira will ever play.
Moving him before the trade deadline could be the right decision as he won't lose value and it helps the team compete for a World Series this year.