Yankees Reportedly Have Plan In Place For Young Slugger Jasson Domínguez
New York Yankees fans should be excited about the club right now.
New York has been one of the top teams in baseball so far this season and could get even better. The Yankees already have been mentioned in trade rumors for numerous players, but they don't even need to make a deal in order to get better.
The Yankees have dealt with a handful of high-impact injuries already this season and should get important reinforcements back soon. New York's rotation will get a boost when Gerrit Cole is ready to return and fellow All-Star D.J. LeMahieu also is nearing a return from the Injured List.
They aren't the only injured Yankees who could help the big league club at some point, though. Top prospect Jasson Domínguez currently is taking part in a rehab assignment after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Many have wondered if he would return right to the big league club once his rehab assignment was up, but that won't be the case, according to NJ.com's Randy Miller.
"The Yankees already know what they’ll do with No. 1 prospect Jasson Domínguez once his 20-day rehab assignment is up on June 4," Miller said. "He’ll be optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and not rejoin the Yankees as a starting center fielder or bench player. Not right away. Maybe not even this season."
This makes a lot of sense. New York is loaded offensively right now and there is no need to rush Domínguez from such a tough injury. That doesn't mean he won't see time in the majors this season, but it will be at least a little while.
If he can get fully up to speed with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, it wouldn't be surprising to see him called up later in the season. He is going to be an important piece with New York for the foreseeable future so it makes sense to make sure he is fully ready before putting him in front of Major League Baseball pitching again.
He is making progress and that should be a positive sign for Yankees fans in general.
