New York Yankees Offseason Mulligan Was Trading Improved 26-Year-Old
Despite the disappointing loss for the New York Yankees on Monday night, the season has gone as well as they could've imagined entering the year. After making moves to better the roster, highlighted by trading for superstar Juan Soto, expectations were as high as ever.
The Yankees have delivered, currently in first place in the American League East with a 33-16 record. Soto has proven his worth, arguably playing better than anyone in baseball. In 49 games, the 25-year-old is slashing .316/.415/.551 with 11 home runs and nine doubles.
However, just like every team around the league, there's often one move that teams look back on and regret. According to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, the one mulligan New York wishes they had is trading Ben Rortvedt for Jon Berti.
"Berti did finally get his first extra-base hit of the season Sunday in the form of a three-run homer, but Rortvedt has become one of Tampa Bay's most valuable players while Austin Wells has struggled as half of New York's catcher tandem," Miller wrote.
Rortvedt didn't have a place to play with Austin Wells and Jose Trevino. However, he's played well for the Tampa Bay Rays this season, slashing .277/.394/.325. While he would've been a decent backup, Trevino's had a better season, currently slashing .275/.323/.440 with five home runs in 91 at-bats.
The 31-year-old Trevino was named an All-Star in 2022 but struggled during the 2023 season due to injuries and other factors. While he's typically not going to impress too much with the bat, he's swung it pretty well throughout this point of the season.
Frankly, there shouldn't be many issues with the Yankees offseason. The front office hit it out of the park and will look to do the same at the deadline. Another piece or two could put New York in a position to win the World Series, giving the fanbase something they've been desperate for.