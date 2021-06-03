Clint Frazier Is Playing a Huge Role Against Yankees' Rival

New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier is starting to look like himself again.

Unfortunately for the Tampa Bay Rays, Frazier has now played a big role in the Yankees’ two straight victories over them in this four-game set.

It all started on Tuesday night. The Yankees were losers of four straight and had their backs against the wall. After dropping the first game of the series to the Rays on Memorial Day, the Yankees were in danger of losing their fifth game in a row.

Frazier stepped to the dish in extra innings and gave the Yankees a jolt of energy. The outfielder came up clutch, blasting a two-run walk-off home run to send everybody home and get his team back in the win column.

Clint Frazier's Night to Remember Was Years in the Making

But he wasn’t finished there. The energy from the walk-off homer carried over into the next night as Frazier came up big again on Wednesday. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth, Frazier sent a single into center field to plate two runs, extending the Yankees’ lead to 4-1.

This base knock ultimately proved to be the difference maker, as the Yankees held on to win by a final score of 4-3 to take their second straight win over the Rays.

While Frazier has batted below the Mendoza line for the majority of the season, he has shown signs of life lately. In his last 15 games, Frazier is slashing .271/.364/.417 with two home runs and five RBIs.

The Yankees’ offense has hit a collective cold streak as a group over the past few weeks, so the contributions from Frazier have been much needed. With the injuries they have suffered, Frazier must get going for the Yankees and start hitting like he did in 2019 and '20.

His starting outfield job no longer appears to be in danger, but Frazier still has to find some consistency at the plate to prove to the Yankees that they made the right decision in making him an everyday player this season.

If Frazier continues to find his footing offensively by providing timely hits, the Yankees’ lineup will once again be a scary force, especially after they get some of their other big names going at the plate once more.

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.