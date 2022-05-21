Yankees Place Reliever Chad Green on Injured List

Right-hander Ron Marinaccio was recalled to replace Green in the bullpen.

It sounds like the Yankees will be down a key relief pitcher for a while.

On Saturday morning, prior to New York’s matchup with the Chicago White Sox, Chad Green was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow strain.

Green exited the Yankees’ contest with the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday due to right forearm discomfort.



On Friday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the team feared Green’s injury could be on significant.



“It’s definitely a concern right now,” Boone said while the Yankee worked with doctors in order to gather more information about Green’s injury.



Anytime there’s mention of an elbow injury when it has to do with a pitcher, there’s always some level of concern.

It was recently discovered that starting pitching prospect Luis Gil will require season-ending Tommy John surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.



In the meantime, Ron Marinaccio was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Green’s place on the roster.

Before landing on the I.L., Green had a 3.00 ERA across 15 innings this season. The righty has been one of the Yankees’ top high-leverage arms in the bullpen, alongside Clay Holmes, Michael King and Jonathan Loaisiga, serving as a bridge to closer Aroldis Chapman.

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.