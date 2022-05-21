Andrew Benintendi Listed Among Early Season Trade Targets For Yankees

Could the Yankees target any of these outfielders this season, leading up to this summer's trade deadline?

Six weeks into the regular season, with the best record in baseball, the Yankees don't necessarily profile as a team that needs to be active on the trade market.

Up until this week, New York had avoided the injury bug practically all season long. Chad Green and Luis Gil suffering elbow injuries is far from ideal for this club's pitching staff, but still, the vast majority of this team's key contributors have been healthy and productive to start the season.

Nonetheless, Joel Reuter over at Bleacher Report recently singled out a few players that the Yankees could target on the trade market, mentioning the injury history of New York's outfielders as a reason to seek more depth at the position.

That in mind, here are Reuter's three outfielders that New York should keep an eye on over the next few months, or potentially target sooner than later for an early-season deal. Some of Reuter's analysis is pasted below. Then, we'll break this down a little further with our own analysis.

Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports The Yankees are plenty familiar with Andrew Benintendi from his time with the Boston Red Sox, and trading for the free-agent-to-be would be more than just a depth addition. Benintendi is off to a terrific start in a contract year with the Kansas City Royals. The 27-year-old is hitting .302/.366/.395 for a 125 OPS+ in 145 plate appearances, and while he won a Gold Glove in left field last year, he could push the underperforming Aaron Hicks (.204 BA, 80 OPS+) for the starting center field job. — Reuter Tyler Naquin, Cincinnati Reds Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports The Cincinnati Reds found a diamond in the rough when they signed Tyler Naquin to a minor league deal prior to the 2021 season, as he posted a 105 OPS+ with 19 home runs and 70 RBI in 127 games last season while serving as the team's primary center fielder. The 31-year-old has played exclusively right field this year, and he's a better fit there defensively, but he could conceivably work as a fourth outfielder who sees time at all three outfield spots and some occasional DH action. Nomar Mazara, San Diego Padres Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports A top prospect in the Texas Rangers system who began his MLB career with three straight 20-homer seasons, Nomar Mazara never took the next step forward in his development. Still just 27 years old, he hit a paltry .219/.285/.309 in 330 plate appearances with the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers the past two seasons, and he had to settle for a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres this winter. Playing for Triple-A El Paso, he's hitting .337/.440/.562 with eight doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI in 25 games, and he has nearly as many walks (17) as strikeouts (20), which is nice to see given his lack of on-base ability in years past.

Noticing a trend here?

All three players were left-handed hitting outfielders.

Considering Aaron Hicks continues to struggle this year and Joey Gallo is still seeking consistent results, that's arguably a position of need for this team.

New York doesn't necessarily need to make any of these moves. With Giancarlo Stanton playing in the outfield more often, it allows everyone else to get off their feet, helping the entire group stay healthy. Aaron Judge being able to play quality defense in center field opens the door for Stanton's defensive surge as well.

But if the Yankees aren't happy with Hicks and Gallo going forward, this is a need. That is, unless they're comfortable with Tim Locastro (when he returns from the injured list), call on Estevan Florial or bring back Brett Gardner.

Benintendi is a familiar face off to a great start in 2022. He doesn't hit the ball too hard, and his defensive metrics are nothing to write home about, but he rarely strikes out and doesn't chase out of the zone. Benintendi would be a rental, though. How much would the Yankees be willing to part with for an outfielder in the final year of his contract?

On the other side of spectrum, Naquin consistently finds barrels, but strikes out often. His defensive numbers aren't great either. With Stanton and a logjam of position players on the infield, it wouldn't make too much sense for the Yankees to add a player that's a liability in the field, unless they're prepared to use him sparingly.

Mazara is tearing it up in the Minors, but the Yankees would have to find themselves in a desperate situation to dip into another team's Triple-A roster for big-league outfield depth when they have that in their own organization. Florial, Miguel Andújar and more have been solid with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The key here is health. If the Yankees suddenly find their outfielders landing on the injured list, that could be the catalyst to go out and make a trade. Until then, expect Hicks and Gallo to continue getting ample opportunities to turn their seasons around.

If those two can produce, and the dynamic duo of Judge and Stanton continue to set the league on fire, there really isn't a pressing need for another outfielder in pinstripes.

