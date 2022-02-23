Skip to main content
Yankees’ 2021 2nd-Round Pick Recovering from Tommy John Surgery

RHP Brendan Beck underwent the procedure last summer.

One of the Yankees’ top picks is on the mend.

Brendan Beck, New York’s second-round selection last year, is recovering from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander underwent the procedure last summer, according to ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel. Beck hurt himself while ramping up for an end-of-season stint at Low-A Tampa.

McDaniel added that Beck’s rehab is going well and that he is expected to make a full recovery.

Beck’s injury prevented him from making his professional debut last season after New York drafted him 55th overall. He did throw a personal-high 108.2 innings for Stanford, recording a 3.15 ERA over his final 17 collegiate games (15 starts). Beck also compiled a 9-3 record while racking up 143 strikeouts. He walked 26 batters and surrendered 11 home runs.

Beck was a four-year starter at Stanford before becoming a Yankee. He finished his Pac-12 career with a 3.11 ERA over 289.1 frames.

New York drafted Beck hoping he could reach the majors quickly.

“We think he could be really close,” Damon Oppenheimer, the Yankees’ vice president of domestic amateur scouting, said after the draft. “There’s not a lot that has to happen with him. There’s not a lot of development that has to go in. He just probably needs to build up innings.”

Oppenheimer added that the Yankees believed Beck can be a “high-end starter.” The 23-year-old has a four-pitch arsenal (fastball/curveball/slider/changeup) and was hitting mid-90s prior to surgery.

