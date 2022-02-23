MLB Rumors: 'Growing Belief' Freddie Freeman Will Leave Braves; Why Yankees Should Pounce

This MLB insider says there's a good chance Freddie Freeman will sign with a team other than the Atlanta Braves when the lockout ends

When free agency first began back in November, the initial expectation was that star first baseman Freddie Freeman would be returning to the Braves, the team he’s spent his entire big league career with from 2010 to 2021. Freeman also helped the Braves win a World Series title last season, so surely, a breakup wasn’t expected to be in the cards.

But after the Braves dragged their feet prior to the lockout, the mood has seemingly changed a bit over the course of the past three months.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, there is “growing belief” that Freeman will not return to the Braves.

And if Freeman truly does shut the door on Atlanta, big market powerhouses such as the Yankees and Dodgers are expected to be all over him.

Freeman would be the ideal addition to the Yankees’ lineup with his left-handed power bat. He also brings Gold Glove defense to the first base position.

By signing Freeman, the Yankees would essentially be making a franchise altering move. It would also justify their potential decision of adding a stopgap, defensive specialist type option at shortstop until one of their top prospects, Oswald Peraza or Anthony Volpe, are ready for the majors.

As MLB Insider Jon Heyman reported on Feb. 5, the Yankees are going to make a run at luring Freeman to the Bronx once the lockout is over. And per reports, Freeman, 32, is looking for a deal hovering around the six-year, $180 million range.

The Yankees may also attempt to get an extension done with Aaron Judge, who is entering his final year of arbitration, prior to the start of the regular season. But Judge’s contract won’t be cheap, and New York’s luxury tax payroll is already sitting around $225 million, so their budget will be kind of tight.

However, after coming up short again last season, Freeman could be the one big splash move that the Yankees pull off this winter. That’s because the addition of Freeman would make a tremendous impact to the roster and put the Yankees back in the conversation as being serious contenders in the American League.

The Yankees haven’t won a World Series since 2009. They haven’t even won an AL pennant since that season either. It’s time for ownership and general manager Brian Cashman to think back to the last time they won a championship. It came after the front office made three big moves in the offseason prior, signing C.C. Sabathia, Mark Teixeira and A.J. Burnett in free agency.

They say history tends to repeat itself, and fortunately for the Yankees’ current roster, they already have their ace in Gerrit Cole. It’s time to go get their superstar first baseman, Freeman, who just won a World title a season ago, to help jettison this club to the next level.

