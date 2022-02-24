Top Yankees Prospect Jasson Dominguez Sets Target for MLB Debut

Dominguez is targeting either the 2023 or 2024 season for his MLB debut.

Barely 19 years old, Jasson Dominguez can already see himself in the majors. If you ask him, his debut is right around the corner.

The center fielder told reporters Wednesday that he wants to reach the majors when he is 20 or 21 years old. That means his estimated arrival time, in his mind, is 2023 or 2024.

Per MLB Pipeline, Dominguez is the No. 2 prospect in the Yankees’ system, behind only SS Anthony Volpe, and the 17th-ranked prospect in all of baseball. The Dominican native has commanded the spotlight ever since he signed a $5.1 million contract with the Yankees as a 16-year-old in 2019. Hasty comparisons to Mike Trout and Mickey Mantle immediately followed – more recently, the hulking Dominguez has been likened to Aaron Donald – but “The Martian” has played just 56 games as a pro.

All of those came in 2021, as Dominguez split time between Rookie Ball and Low-A Tampa. The switch-hitter slashed .252/.353/.379 over 241 plate appearances and hit nine doubles, one triple and five home runs. Dominguez drove in 19 runners and swiped nine bases as well. He drew 27 walks compared to 73 strikeouts.

Now Dominguez is prepping for his first full season in pro baseball, though it’s not yet clear what level he will start the year at. He’s been partaking in the organization’s minor league minicamp at the Yankees’ player development complex in Tampa.

“I feel really good,” he told reporters. “This camp has helped me a lot with what I need for the season.”

