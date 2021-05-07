Yankees Recall Miguel Andújar From Triple-A

Miguel Andújar is on his way back to the Bronx.

The Yankees called up Andújar to their big-league roster on Friday morning, replacing right-hander Albert Abreu, who was optioned down to Triple-A.

Andújar played for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders for three games, during their opening series of the 2021 minor league season, starting in left field each time out. After an 0-for-4 night in his first game, Andújar has been red hot at the plate.

Over his last two contests, Andújar has gone 6-for-11 with three home runs and five RBI. On Thursday night, Andújar went 4-for-5, slugging two long balls while driving in three runs in the RailRiders' 17-11 win over the Syracuse Mets.

In the short term, as third baseman Gio Urshela works back from a knee injury sustained on Thursday afternoon, Andújar could get some reps at the hot corner.

The Yankees considered calling up the 26-year-old after second baseman Rougned Odor was placed on the injured list with a left knee sprain earlier this week. Manager Aaron Boone explained that he'd rather have the slugger play every day in the minors rather than sit on the bench in the majors.

Now, with Andújar getting brought up, it could signal a loss of playing time for starting left fielder Clint Frazier. In Frazier's first 26 games of the season, the outfielder has slashed an anemic .151/.295/.315 with three home runs and five RBI.

That said, Frazier has hit all three of his homers over the last seven games, perhaps a sign that he's starting to turn his season around.

Andújar's best season came back in 2018 when he hit .297/.328/.527 with 27 home runs and 92 RBI as New York's starting third baseman. He finished second in the Rookie of the Year Award balloting behind Los Angeles Angels dual threat phenomenon Shohei Ohtani.

Since then, Andújar suffered a major shoulder injury in 2019, which required season-ending surgery. Upon his return in 2020, the Yankees moved Andújar to left field, but optioned him back to the minors following a 1-for-14 start at the plate.

With the 26-year-old starting to rake again, while Frazier (and Brett Gardner) struggle, Andújar will get another opportunity to show the Yankees that he belongs.

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.