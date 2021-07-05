Chad Green's 'Immaculate' Performance Saved Yankees From Doubleheader Disaster

NEW YORK — Chad Green wasn't just perfect for three innings out of the bullpen on Sunday night, closing out a victory in Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Mets, he was immaculate.

In the top of the seventh, needing three more outs to finish out the win—hours after Aroldis Chapman blew yet a save—Green retired the side with three strikeouts on nine pitches.

It was just the sixth immaculate inning thrown by a Yankee this century, the second of the season. Michael King also threw a pristine inning of the same variation last month against the Red Sox.

Michael King Throws First Immaculate Inning in History of Yankees-Red Sox Rivalry

"He was just terrific," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said following the 4-2 victory. "Terrific command. Just really from jump street throwing the ball how and where he wanted to, mixing the curveball in while really locating the fastball how he needed to. Really efficient"

To start the seventh, Green got Michael Conforto looking with a pretty breaking ball and called strike three. He then retired Jeff McNeil and Jonathan Villar swinging on a curveball and a fastball, respectfully.

Green admitted that he didn't realize he had thrown an immaculate inning until fellow reliever Lucas Luetge told him after the game. It's not uncommon for Green to showcase his dominant stuff, though. With six strikeouts in three frames on Sunday, Green has now struck out at least six batters in a relief appearance four times in his big-league career.

"I think being able to land the breaking ball behind in the count got me back into some counts," Green explained. "And I was able to get some quick outs to keep the pitch count down."

The right-hander's best performance out of the bullpen this season couldn't have come at a better time. After allowing a win to slip away in the first game of the doubleheader—featuring another epic collapse to continue this inconceivable stretch for the fourth-place Bombers—Green made sure New York's lead would remain intact.

Green came into the game after left-hander Nestor Cortes gave the Yankees 3.1 strong innings on the national stage, making his first start of the season. Cortes has flown under the radar with a sneaky good campaign this year, even earning votes for American League Reliever of the Month in June.

A home run from Pete Alonso—off sidearmer Darren O'Day in the fourth—brought the Mets back within striking distance. But Green kept the bats silent the rest of the way.

The much-needed win gave the Yankees some momentum heading into an off day on Monday before opening a six-game trip against the Mariners and Astros leading up to the All-Star break.

Asked if a victory like this can relax a team that's been scuffling, Green agreed. It certainly makes the cross-country flight to Seattle late Sunday night and into Monday morning more enjoyable.

"When we go into an off day, you don't want a sour taste in your mouth," Green explained. "Especially playing a doubleheader, you're actually trying to win two. Came up short the first game, so it makes sleeping a little easier tonight, obviously. We know we have a lot of work to do still, but we'll reset on the off day and get ready to play on Tuesday.

