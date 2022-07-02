Yankees' Ron Marinaccio Dealing With 'Dead Arm' After Latest Scoreless Inning

Marinaccio has now thrown 15.1 scoreless innings in a row, but visited with a trainer after his outing on Saturday.

Yankees right-hander Ron Marinaccio continued his recent stretch of dominance on Saturday, retiring the three batters he faced in the seventh inning of a 13-4 victory over the Guardians.

After the game, however, the focus transitioned from his scoreless innings streak to a quick visit with a member of New York's training staff as he came off the field in Cleveland.

"He had a little dead arm today," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters after Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader. "We'll see what we have there."

Marinaccio made his MLB debut in April, earning a spot on New York's Opening Day roster. The reliever was then demoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre later in the month with an 11.25 ERA to his name.

Since Marinaccio was called back up on May 21, he's been one of the best relievers in the sport. The prospect has thrown 15.1 innings in a row without giving up a run, allowing just one hit while striking out 17 in that span.

Factoring in his latest spotless outing, Marinaccio's ERA has dropped all the way down to 2.33 on the season.

Boone added that there were no indications Marinaccio's arm was less than 100 percent leading up to his appearance on Saturday afternoon. There are no tests lined up for him at the moment, but that could change.

With Chad Green out for the year, Jonathan Loáisiga and Domingo Germán still on the injured list and Aroldis Chapman just back from his injury, losing Marinaccio for any period would be a blow. He didn't begin this season as a key figure in this 'pen, but his performance over the last month and change has certainly elevated the prospect into the top tier of trustworthy relievers in pinstripes.

"He has done a good job," Boone said. "I mean that changeup is really good, obviously. Makes him really tough against left-handers. He has earned more and more of a role and taken advantage of some opportunities."

