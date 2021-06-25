Yankees Close To Getting Reinforcements In Their Bullpen

The New York Yankees are close to getting some important reinforcements back in their bullpen.

Sidearmer Darren O’Day (right rotator cuff strain) and lefty Justin Wilson (hamstring strain) are progressing towards a return after beginning rehab assignments in Triple- A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday night.

In his first rehab outing, O’Day tossed a scoreless inning, while picking up two strikeouts and allowing a hit. Wilson also threw a shutout frame with a walk and a strikeout.

"Everything went well the other night for both of them,” said manager Aaron Boone ahead of the Yankees’ 8-1 win over the Royals on Thursday afternoon. “They're pitching tonight, and we'll see where we go from there."

On Thursday night, O’Day went out and replicated the exact same line with another scoreless inning, allowing one hit to go along with two strikeouts. However, Wilson did not throw in this game.

Although Wilson is on his second IL stint of the season, O’Day is the arm who will likely require additional rehab games after missing two months with his right rotator cuff strain.

O’Day has only pitched nine innings for the Yankees this year, posting a 3.00 ERA with nine strikeouts. As for Wilson, his 2021 campaign has been a struggle with a 6.08 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 13.1 innings. Prior to hitting the IL for the second time this season, Wilson had an 8.59 ERA in the month of May.

Now, both pitchers should finally be back in the Bronx in the next week-or-so, providing a boost to an already strong Yankees’ bullpen.

