How the Yankees Will Replace DJ LeMahieu to Begin the Postseason

The Yankees will begin the postseason without DJ LeMahieu. Manager Aaron Boone says New York will fill in for him by mixing and matching between Tyler Wade, Andrew Velazquez and Rougned Odor.

NEW YORK — Losing DJ LeMahieu to the injured list as the postseason begins is a huge blow for the Yankees. Manager Aaron Boone is confident, however, that this trio of infielders will be able to fill the void.

LeMahieu was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday, unable to contribute after being diagnosed with a sports hernia.

Initially, he was poised to play through the injury, delaying an eventual procedure, but Boone had a change of heart, saying LeMahieu was "too compromised" to continue.

So, who will get an increase of playing time in his place? Asked that very question on Sunday, the skipper singled out Rougned Odor, Andrew Velazquez and Tyler Wade.

"Based on the matchup, based on who we have on the mound, things like that, I kind of envision it being a mix and a matching situation," Boone said.

Odor started at third base in Game 162, moving Gio Urshela back to shortstop. That's where Urshela has been playing these last few weeks after Gleyber Torres was moved over to second base.

With Urshela still recuperating from Sunday's spectacular catch—sacrificing his body by diving into the visitor's dugout against the Rays—perhaps he'll be better off playing third base on Tuesday?

That would certainly be less demanding for the infielder, keeping Urshela at his primary position if he's still banged up.

If that's the case, odds are we'll see Wade get the start at shortstop. He has far more experience, is the best defender of the bunch and Velazquez has never played in the postseason before in his career.

That's not to say the Bronx native isn't capable, but Wade had a career year in 2021 and has been used frequently by Boone this season, playing in a career-high 103 games.

Then again, with Wade serving as such a valuable asset off the bench, able to come in and pinch-run in a close ballgame or play virtually any position on defense, perhaps putting him in the starting lineup would be a mistake. Consider the impact Wade had on Sunday, scoring the winning run in a walk-off victory.

READ: Yankees' Speedster Comes Off Bench, Plays Huge Role in Walk-Off Win

Boone mentioned on Sunday that LeMahieu could possibly be available for the American League Championship Series later in the month if New York can go on a run. As much as nobody on that team is looking that far ahead, since New York's season could come to an end as soon as Tuesday evening, it's fair to assume we'll see all three of those players in the Division Series against Tampa Bay.

In the meantime, whoever starts on Tuesday will have big shoes to fill.

"DJ is one of the heart and souls of our team and a great player," Boone said. "He means so much to our team, between the lines, and just the person he is. So it's difficult, but it creates another opportunity for someone to step up and hopefully, between Rougie and Wader and Squid, whoever, we can piece it together. We expect them to be productive players for us."

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.