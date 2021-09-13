September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Aaron Judge Leaves Game Early With Dizziness

Author:
Publish date:

One night after a signature performance, mashing two home runs to power the Yankees to a huge victory, Aaron Judge was removed from the game in the third inning with an injury scare. 

During Judge's first at-bat on Sunday night, the slugger was suddenly visited by a trainer and manager Aaron Boone. He seemed off, taking what looked like some eye drops before stepping back into the box.

Judge went on to strike out against right-hander Carlos Carrasco, swinging through a slider down and away. Two frames later, Judge punched out again against Carrasco. 

Shortly after Judge was taken out, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed in a live interview with ESPN that the slugger was feeling dizzy during his first at-bat of the night. 

"Just caught him all of a sudden when he stepped out of the box," Boone said in the TV interview. "He wanted to keep going through it, but I didn't want him to be in a situation where he put himself in danger."

Judge has been incredibly durable this season, avoiding any stints on the traditional injured list. The only time Judge has been sidelined was when he tested positive for COVID-19, missing a total of nine games in July. 

"Hopefully it's something that subsides here over the next little bit and we can get him back in there tomorrow," Boone added.

It goes without saying, losing Judge for any period of time would be an incalculable blow for the Yankees. New York is trying to remain in the postseason picture with only a few weeks left in the regular season and Judge has been this team's best player all year long.

Through 128 games, not including his brief two-strikeout performance on Sunday night, Judge is leading the Yankees with a .294 batting average (141-for-480), .916 OPS, 32 home runs and 79 RBI.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Yankees RF Aaron Judge in dugout
News

Aaron Judge Leaves Game Early With Dizziness

Yankees SP Clarke Schmidt pitching in spring training
News

Yankees Call Up Prospect Clarke Schmidt to Start Against Mets on Sunday Night Baseball

Yankees RF Aaron Judge hits home run against Mets
News

Aaron Judge Halts Yankees' Losing Streak With Signature Performance

Yankees 3B Gio Urshela reacts on defense
News

What's Wrong With Gio Urshela?

Yankees prospect Deivi Garcia warming up before start
News

Deivi García Throws Bullpen at Yankee Stadium; Could Prospect Return to Starting Rotation?

DJ LeMahieu face palm after loss
News

Yankees' 'Horrible' Homestand Puts Postseason Spot in Jeopardy

Zack Britton pitching vs. Toronto Blue Jays
News

Yankees' Zack Britton Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

Yankees SP Jameson Taillon pitching in road game
News

Yankees' Jameson Taillon Lands on Injured List With Partially Torn Tendon in Ankle