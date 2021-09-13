Aaron Judge Leaves Game Early With Dizziness

One night after a signature performance, mashing two home runs to power the Yankees to a huge victory, Aaron Judge was removed from the game in the third inning with an injury scare.

During Judge's first at-bat on Sunday night, the slugger was suddenly visited by a trainer and manager Aaron Boone. He seemed off, taking what looked like some eye drops before stepping back into the box.

Judge went on to strike out against right-hander Carlos Carrasco, swinging through a slider down and away. Two frames later, Judge punched out again against Carrasco.

Shortly after Judge was taken out, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed in a live interview with ESPN that the slugger was feeling dizzy during his first at-bat of the night.

"Just caught him all of a sudden when he stepped out of the box," Boone said in the TV interview. "He wanted to keep going through it, but I didn't want him to be in a situation where he put himself in danger."

Judge has been incredibly durable this season, avoiding any stints on the traditional injured list. The only time Judge has been sidelined was when he tested positive for COVID-19, missing a total of nine games in July.

"Hopefully it's something that subsides here over the next little bit and we can get him back in there tomorrow," Boone added.

It goes without saying, losing Judge for any period of time would be an incalculable blow for the Yankees. New York is trying to remain in the postseason picture with only a few weeks left in the regular season and Judge has been this team's best player all year long.

Through 128 games, not including his brief two-strikeout performance on Sunday night, Judge is leading the Yankees with a .294 batting average (141-for-480), .916 OPS, 32 home runs and 79 RBI.

