Deivi García Throws Bullpen at Yankee Stadium; Could Prospect Return to Starting Rotation?

NEW YORK — As members of the Yankees' pitching staff began playing catch on the outfield grass at Yankee Stadium on Thursday afternoon, Deivi García's signature rotational delivery was hard to miss.

The prospect went on to throw a bullpen, donning pinstripes while surrounded by the rest of the organization's big-league hurlers.

With Jameson Taillon headed to the injured list and Gerrit Cole nursing a hamstring injury, New York is certainly in need of reinforcements in the rotation. As much as García's presence in the Bronx on Thursday might make it seem like he's an option to provide some length in the face of more adversity this month, Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained that the 22-year-old was just in town on the taxi squad. He isn't exactly knocking on the door of a call-up.

"I mean, look, especially with what we've been through of late, anything's possible. But no, not necessarily," Boone said when asked if García could make a spot start in the next few days.

Entering this season, many believed García would've been a staple in the Bombers' rotation by now, especially after the potential he showed during last year's pandemic-shortened campaign. Turns out the 2021 season would be more of a regression than anything for the right-hander.

García made two starts with the Yankees over the first two months of the season, got roughed up and hasn't been back to the bigs ever since. Over 21 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, García has posted a 7.09 ERA with 63 earned runs allowed in 80 innings.

Other options to slot into the rotation include Luis Gil—another prospect that's shined this summer—or Michael King, once he returns from the injured list. Domingo Germán and Luis Severino could be back by the end of the year, but both are still working back from their respective injuries, ramping up before facing live hitters.

As for Clarke Schmidt, one more pitching prospect in the organization that's in consideration for a big-league opportunity, Boone said he's on their radar.

