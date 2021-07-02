Yankees' Aaron Judge Makes Third All-Star Game

For the third time of his career, Aaron Judge is an All-Star.

The superstar will start in right field later this month at Coors Field in Denver, representing the New York Yankees in the Midsummer Classic.

Judge is penciled in to start in the outfield alongside Mike Trout of the Angels and Teoscar Hernández of the division-rival Blue Jays.



The slugger also got the nod as a starter in the All-Star Game in 2017 and 2018, his rookie and sophomore seasons in pinstripes.

Through 75 games this season, Judge has been one of the best at his position in the game. No. 99 is batting .285/.382/.522, leading the Yankees in home runs (18), runs scored (44), RBI (42), walks (43) and OPS (.904).

As much as this season has had its highs and lows for the Bombers as a team, Judge has been one of the unwavering sources of consistency. It seems like he's hitting the ball hard every night, making plays in the outfield as well.

Even when he dips into a slump for a few games, he's been able to snap back to reality in emphatic fashion.

Although he'll be starting in right field—his traditional spot in the big leagues—the slugger has impressed by showing off some versatility in 2021, filling in on occasion in center field. With Aaron Hicks out for the year with a wrist injury, Judge has made a total of nine appearances (and counting) in center.

Judge has silenced the naysayers with his durability as well. Although he and manager Aaron Boone received a bit of flak this week when the slugger had an off day rather than matching up with MVP front-runner Shohei Ohtani, he's missed only five games through the first three-plus months of the year.

