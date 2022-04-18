Yankees Sign Derek Dietrich to Minor League Deal

Dietrich spent some time in the Yankees organization last year, hitting .215 in 36 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees have brought back a familiar face.

According to Baseball America, New York has signed infielder Derek Dietrich to a minor league deal.

This will be the second straight season where Dietrich will have spent time in the Yankees’ organization. Last year, Dietrich signed a minor league deal with the Bronx Bombers ahead of spring training and made a strong push to crack the Opening Day roster during camp.

Instead, Dietrich was released prior to the regular season, but was re-signed on a new minor league deal shortly afterward. Dietrich, 32, appeared in 36 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, slashing .215/.415/.393 with five home runs and 22 RBIs. He opted out of his deal with the Yankees on July 3, electing free agency. Dietrich later signed a minor league contract with the Washington Nationals, spending time in Triple-A before getting released on September 13.

Dietrich is a super utility player, who has seen time at first base, second base, third base and left field. He slugged 19 home runs in 2019 with the Cincinnati Reds but has struggled in his last 236 big-league plate appearances, slashing .143/.311/.302.

By bringing back Dietrich, the Yankees will have a depth option at first base, second base, third base and left field with major league experience at the Triple-A level.

