'This Is Where He Belongs': Aaron Judge Reacts to Yankees Signing Greg Bird

New York signed Bird to a minor league deal on Tuesday, bringing the first baseman back to the organization.

TAMPA — Standing at his locker on Tuesday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field, Yankees star right fielder Aaron Judge answered questions about everything from his contract situation to New York's Opening Day roster and this club's World Series aspirations.

When asked about Greg Bird and his minor league deal to return to the Yankees, however, Judge's face instantly lit up.

"I was surprised," Judge said. "I saw that this morning and I was like, 'whoa.'"

Judge and Bird are both homegrown Yankees, drafted in the organization before working their way up to the big-league club. That in mind, there's some sentimental value to Bird's sudden return.

Similar to how Judge wants to remain with the Yankees for the rest of his career, he believes Bird belongs in pinstripes.

"I think this is where he belongs," Judge said. "He's a Yankee through and through, especially coming up through this organization, knowing how it runs."

Bird will begin the 2022 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, an affiliate he's familiar with from his past experience in New York's farm system. There's no spot for Bird with the big-league club as of now, with Anthony Rizzo holding it down over at first, but Judge issued a reminder that anything is possible when it comes to a promotion in this league.

"He always knows that he's one step away," Judge added. "There could be injuries, there could be things that happen, but he's in a good spot. I've talked to him a lot during spring training, he's put up a great spring training. Looks like he's in great shape. So I'm looking forward to seeing him at some point."

It's a small sample size, but the slugger put together a promising spring. Bird slashed .261/.393/.565 with two homers across 11 games with the Blue Jays during Grapefruit League play. One of those home runs came against his former (well, now current) team.

Manager Aaron Boone chimed in on the signing Tuesday as well.

"He can hit," Boone said. "Health always has been the issue for him, but I don't think anyone's ever doubted his potential and what he could as a big hitter. So we get another talented guy that appears to be healthy."

Bird hit .211 (129-for-611) across four seasons in a Yankees uniform, stretching from his debut in 2015 to his most recent big-league appearance in 2019. Last season, Bird tore up Triple-A within the Rockies system, crushing 27 home runs and driving in 91 runs over 112 games with the Albuquerque Isotopes.

